Arsenal line up January swoop for Club Brugge goal machine Nicolo Tresoldi as Mikel Arteta seeks striker firepower

Arsenal could be set to dip into the transfer market this January as Arteta looks to address a perceived lack of clinical finishing in his front line. Despite a strong start to the Premier League season, the Gunners have largely relied on Kai Havertz in a makeshift centre-forward role, with the German starting all seven of the club's opening league fixtures. While Havertz provides tactical flexibility, the search for a natural goalscorer remains a priority for the North London hierarchy.

The situation has been further complicated by the form of Viktor Gyokeres. The £63.5 million arrival, who joined from Sporting CP in the summer of 2025, has struggled to find his feet in front of goal, failing to register a single strike in eight appearances across all competitions this season. Gyokeres has started both of Arsenal's Champions League ties but his lack of output has forced the club to look at alternative options to ensure their title challenge does not falter during the second half of the season. According to reports from The Sun, the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the striker position has led Arsenal to Tresoldi.