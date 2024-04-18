'Arsenal are regretting choosing football over farming! Gunners and trophies are enemies, but Real Madrid will win Champions League' - Fans

The Gunners' African critics are adamant the North Londoners are not yet ready to win major titles in Europe after their latest setback.

Arsenal's season is on the brink of collapsing after another significant loss in the Uefa Champions League against Bayern Munich.

The Germans claimed a 1-0 win on Wednesday night and a 3-2 aggregate victory to seal their place in the semi-finals. The Gunners' loss comes a couple of days after another defeat - against Aston Villa, that dented Mikel Arteta's chances of winning his first Premier League title as an Arsenal manager.

Some African fans feel that the London club is in the wrong profession, while some believe the team has always struggled in Europe.

Have a look at what GOAL readers said.