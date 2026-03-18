Rhulani Mokwena denies money was behind his controversial move from MC Alger to Al Ittihad - 'There was a lot more on the table than just the financial perks'
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Denying the financial narrative
Rhulani Mokwena has hit back at suggestions that his surprise departure from MC Alger to join Al Ittihad was fuelled by a lucrative salary package.
Despite reports surfacing that the 39-year-old would be earning nearly R1.4 million per month in Libya, the former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach has dismissed these figures as pure speculation.
Speaking to Robert Marawa on his 947 radio show, Mokwena clarified his stance on wealth and footballing ambition.
"Well, I'm already being paid a salary at Mouloudia," he stated.
"The money is, if anybody knows me and speaks to the people that know me, I worked in Wydad for eight, nine months without a salary! I'm not moved by money, believe me.
"And there was a lot more on the table [from Ittihad] than just the financial perks, and people don't even know.
"I see the numbers that are being branded about, and I just laugh, you know. Sometimes I say, I wish that's what they were offering, you know, but it's far from it, you know, it's far from it."
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A bigger sporting vision
Mokwena’s decision came as a shock to many, given that MC Alger are currently leading the title race in Algeria and chasing a historic third consecutive league trophy. However, the South African mentor believes the move to Libya allows him to "stretch" his capabilities in a way that staying at the Algerian club could not offer.
He explained that the project at Al Ittihad represents a unique challenge to revive a fallen giant.
"And there's a lot more from a sporting perspective; there's a lot more from a possibility to do more, to stretch myself more, to test myself more, to challenge ourselves more, to work with, again, with people who have made incredible sacrifices and contributions to me also personally, and to also look to help those people to also expand their careers and grow more," Mokwena added.
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The question of loyalty
Addressing the criticism regarding his exit while MC Alger were on the verge of success, Mokwena touched upon the concept of loyalty in professional coaching. He suggested that his past experiences in South Africa taught him that loyalty is not always reciprocated in the football industry, prompting a shift in his decision-making process.
"And that's, you know, maybe the question can be loyalty, but I know what being loyal to a football club, not once, not twice, but three times; I know what being loyal to a football club has gotten me," he insisted.
"And sometimes you have to make decisions not from that perspective, and history has taught me that, you know, I was loyal to many football clubs in my career, and that was not a reward, you know, there was no reward thereafter.
"But in this moment, I thought it was sometimes, you know, to extend a helping hand to a community in Libya to help a football club that is trying to revive itself on the continent for the country, and what it would do politically in the country for the people that love the club."
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Empowering South African coaches
Beyond the pitch, Mokwena sees his tenure at Al Ittihad as a gateway for other South African professionals to enter the North African market. He has already confirmed a backroom staff including Sinethemba Badela, Wendell Robinson, Sbu Makitla, and Thabiso Moshane, with more appointments expected to follow.
He concluded by highlighting his broader goals: "We felt we were presented with an opportunity to give many, many, many South African coaches possibly opportunities to work outside of the country, whether that is through the first team, whether that is through the youth football space, or whether that's through women's football, because those are the departments that we would be heading, and so therefore we'll be looking at trying to empower as many as possible, you know, from South Africa."