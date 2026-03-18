Rhulani Mokwena denies money was behind his controversial move from MC Alger to Al Ittihad - 'There was a lot more on the table than just the financial perks'

Rhulani Mokwena has hit back at suggestions that his surprise departure from MC Alger to join Al Ittihad was fuelled by a lucrative salary package.

Despite reports surfacing that the 39-year-old would be earning nearly R1.4 million per month in Libya, the former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach has dismissed these figures as pure speculation.

Speaking to Robert Marawa on his 947 radio show, Mokwena clarified his stance on wealth and footballing ambition.

"Well, I'm already being paid a salary at Mouloudia," he stated.

"The money is, if anybody knows me and speaks to the people that know me, I worked in Wydad for eight, nine months without a salary! I'm not moved by money, believe me.

"And there was a lot more on the table [from Ittihad] than just the financial perks, and people don't even know.

"I see the numbers that are being branded about, and I just laugh, you know. Sometimes I say, I wish that's what they were offering, you know, but it's far from it, you know, it's far from it."