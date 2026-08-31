Argentina's stars reacted to the announcement by the Albiceleste legend Lionel Messi of his retirement from international football, on Monday evening.

Messi addressed his fans in an official statement, which he published on his account on the platform "Instagram", saying: "After all this time since the World Cup final, and after deep reflection, I want to announce to everyone that I have decided to retire from playing with the national team."

"It was a painful decision and it still hurts me deep inside," he added, "but I realise that the time has come."

Plenty of the players who joined Messi on that recent charge to break Argentina's title drought under Lionel Scaloni responded with mixed feelings, offering words of pride and gratitude towards their historic captain.