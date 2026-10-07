Argentina's all-time top scorer: who carries the torch after Messi?

Lionel Messi closed the book on his Argentina career on Wednesday morning against Benin, bowing out as the greatest scorer in Albiceleste history with 126 goals in 208 matches. It's a figure that looks well beyond the reach of anyone who follows.

His farewell came with a goal in the friendly against Benin, played during the FIFA window after the World Cup. That strike took him to 126 goals, a staggering 70 clear of his nearest rival, Gabriel Batistuta, who sits on 56 in 78 matches.

Batistuta boasts the best scoring rate of the top ten, hitting 0.72 goals per match, according to Argentine newspaper La Nación.

Only one player from the current crop makes the list. Lautaro Martínez ranks third among Argentina's all-time top scorers with 42 goals in 86 matches, level with Sergio Agüero, who managed the same haul in 101 appearances.