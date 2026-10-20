Griezmann, who captured a global title with France in 2018 and earned 137 caps for his country, decided to go chasing the American dream in the summer of 2026. Having starred across two spells at Atletico Madrid, which were sandwiched around a stint at Barcelona, the mercurial playmaker decided that he was ready for a completely new challenge.

Orlando were happy to throw open their doors and have seen a marquee addition make a positive early impact - with 13 goals being recorded through 18 appearances in all competitions.

Griezmann signed a contract until 2028, with those terms including the option for a further 12-month extension. Grimandi is confident that his fellow countryman will honour that full agreement.

There has been no sign of the Atleti legend slowing down. He will turn 36 in March 2027, but has never been a player that relied on pace over the turf. His sporting intelligence has allowed him to thrive, and those qualities remain on full display in the States.