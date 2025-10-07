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Anthony Gordon compares Nick Woltemade to England 'quarterback' Harry Kane & explains how Newcastle's £69m frontman has positively impacted his game
Instant impact on Tyneside
Woltemade's start to life at St James’ Park has been nothing short of electric. Slotting seamlessly into Eddie Howe’s front three, Woltemade has quickly built devastating chemistry with Gordon and Anthony Elanga, creating a fluid, unpredictable attack that’s giving defences nightmares. The trio’s link-up play was on full display during Newcastle's 4-0 victory over Union Saint-Gilloise in the Champions League, where their interchanging runs and quick combinations left the opposition gasping for breath. For Gordon, it’s not just about the goals; it’s about the footballing intelligence Woltemade brings.
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Gordon's high praise for Woltemade
Speaking ahead of England duty, Gordon couldn’t hide his admiration for his new team-mate and dropped a headline-grabbing comparison with Bayern Munich talisman Kane that’s sure to delight Newcastle fans.
"I think they do play a very similar style of football, in terms of they want to almost be the quarterback - they want to come in and create, they don't just want to finish the chances like a typical striker would do," he said. "For me, personally, I think it helps me - I think my style suits playing with that style of striker, because I can run off them. If defenders want to go and engage with them, I can run off the back, so I think it's really positive for me and I really enjoy it."
Blend of brains and brawn
When Newcastle paid £69 million to sign the Germany international, eyebrows were raised, but Woltemade has wasted no time justifying the fee. His early performances have drawn admiration from fans, while his calmness under pressure has impressed Howe. Despite his towering 6ft 6in frame, the former VFB Stuttgart striker isn’t a one-dimensional battering ram. He’s as likely to pick out a clever pass as he is to smash the ball into the top corner, and that blend of brains and brawn is exactly what Newcastle’s attack had been missing after Alexander Isak was sold off to Liverpool.
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Gordon eyes England glory next
With club form soaring, Gordon is now turning his attention to England’s upcoming fixtures, a friendly against Wales on Friday, followed by a crucial World Cup qualifier versus Latvia three days later. The Newcastle winger is in one of the best spells of his career and knows that strong international performances could cement his place in Thomas Tuchel’s plans ahead of the 2026 World Cup. And if his partnership with Woltemade continues to blossom back at St James’ Park, Gordon’s evolution from a promising winger to a world-class forward may just be getting started.