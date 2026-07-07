Another South African international talent heads abroad - 'I hope this opportunity opens more doors'

Ashley Cupido has reportedly completed a season-long loan move from Stellenbosch to Israeli outfit Kiryat Yam, embarking on a new chapter in his career.

The 25-year-old endured a frustrating 2025/26 campaign, failing to make a consistent impact in front of goal.

Despite his struggles, he did get on the scoresheet in the CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

The move offers both player and club a fresh opportunity, with Cupido set to enjoy regular game time in a new environment as he looks to rediscover his best form.



