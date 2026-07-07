Another South African international talent heads abroad - 'I hope this opportunity opens more doors'
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A fresh start for the Bafana forward
Ashley Cupido has reportedly completed a season-long loan move from Stellenbosch to Israeli outfit Kiryat Yam, embarking on a new chapter in his career.
The 25-year-old endured a frustrating 2025/26 campaign, failing to make a consistent impact in front of goal.
Despite his struggles, he did get on the scoresheet in the CAF Confederation Cup campaign.
The move offers both player and club a fresh opportunity, with Cupido set to enjoy regular game time in a new environment as he looks to rediscover his best form.
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Cupido breaks his silence on overseas switch
Speaking about the move, Cupido revealed that the chance to return to his best form was the primary motivator behind his decision to head to Europe.
"Yes, I feel this is a good opportunity for me just to get back to my best, considering how the last season played out," Cupido told iDiski Times.
"I think this opportunity is best for me.
"Getting back on track and scoring."
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'I hope after this opportunity there will be more doors open'
Regardless of the excitement of a new challenge, Cupido was honest about the geopolitical situation in the region, admitting he had some initial reservations before committing to the deal.
"I wasn’t really too excited, considering what is happening around the world, but at the end of the day, I’m a footballer, and that is my main focus, being on the field and playing.
"And I hope after this opportunity, there will be more doors open for my career,” he added.
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International ambitions remain a priority
Cupido has already tasted life in the senior national team set-up, having earned a call-up to the Bafana Bafana squad.
While he missed out on a World Cup ticket, he remains immensely proud of his journey and believes this loan could help him reclaim his place.
"Being part of the national team is always a dream.
"And for the most part, I was always happy.
"Yes, I would have liked to go with the boys to the World Cup.
"But I don’t really feel that unhappy.
"I’m just proud of how far I came, and hopefully there will be more opportunities," Cupido declared.
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