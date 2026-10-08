Andrea Conti, born in 1994, formerly of Atalanta and AC Milan, has opened up on his football journey and the ordeal that brought it to an end: a botched cruciate ligament operation, a second knee injury and, finally, retirement at just 30. Below are the key excerpts from the interview with the Corriere della Sera.





It all started with Gasperini’s Atalanta.

"The best coach I ever had. I remember pre-season with him: he had run us into the ground. Or when, the day before an Inter-Atalanta match, he had us doing strength work in the gym. We couldn’t believe it. But on the pitch, you were flying."





Then came AC Milan a year later.

"AC Milan and Chelsea wanted me. I had just landed in Ibiza for my holiday when I got a call from my agent: ‘You need to come to Milan for your medical’."



