Iraola will leave Bournemouth when his contract expires at the end of this season, the club have confirmed. His departure will the end of a transformative era for the Cherries, who have become one of the most exciting teams to watch in the English top flight under his guidance.

The Athletic claims that the club they tried everything possible to keep Iraola after 15 months of negotiations and, though they are disappointed to lose him, respect his decision and maintain a strong relationship. Bournemouth are in a healthy position despite the impending exit, currently sitting 11th in the Premier League table and enjoying a remarkable 12-game unbeaten run.