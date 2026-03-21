Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola breaks silence after becoming favourite to take La Liga job amid Tottenham and Crystal Palace interest

Iraola has moved to the top of the shortlist at San Mames, with the Basque side identifying him as the ideal successor to Ernesto Valverde. With Valverde expected to step down at the end of the current campaign, the La Liga outfit are moving quickly to secure a replacement.

The link is driven by a deep historical connection, as Iraola made over 500 appearances for the club during his playing days. This emotional tie has put the Basque club in pole position to lure him away from the Vitality Stadium when his deal concludes in June.