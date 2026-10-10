Andoni Iraola hits back at French media over Bradley Barcola criticism as Liverpool face striker crisis ahead of Man City showdown

France cruised to a 4-1 Nations League victory over Belgium on Monday, but Barcola found himself in the firing line. The 24-year-old managed two shots and created a single chance during the contest, prompting harsh reviews from the domestic press. Critics largely focused on his perceived lack of cutting edge in the final third.

The scrutiny arrives at an awkward time for Liverpool, who are grappling with a deepening injury crisis in attack. Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo have both been ruled out of Sunday’s high-stakes encounter with Manchester City.

Consequently, Iraola is heavily reliant on the former Paris Saint-Germain star stepping up to fill the void. The Liverpool boss clearly wants his forward to rediscover a clinical touch ahead of a daunting test at Anfield.



