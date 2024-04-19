Andile Jali to retire? Agent opens up on future of former Kaizer Chiefs transfer target

BackpagePixMichael MadyiraAndile Jali to retire? Agent opens up on future of former Kaizer Chiefs transfer targetPremier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsTransfersRichards Bay vs Kaizer ChiefsRichards BayAndile JaliSwallows FCThe 34-year-old is a free agent after being fired by Moroka Swallows in January and his playing career looks uncertain.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowJali joined Swallows before the start of this seasonBut his stay there was shortlived and he is now a free agentHis agent discusses the player's future