Ancelotti responds to Laporta over Raphinha call-up

Carlo Ancelotti has brushed aside criticism from Barcelona president Joan Laporta, insisting the Brazil boss received no request from the Catalan club over Raphinha.

Ancelotti has called up Raphinha for November's international break, during which Brazil will play two friendlies in Singapore.

Brazil face Japan on Saturday 14 November before meeting hosts Singapore on the 17th.

According to Sport, the Barcelona star will have to cover a round trip of roughly 22,000 kilometres.

At the press conference following the squad announcement at the Brazilian Football Confederation's headquarters, reporters asked Ancelotti about Laporta's anger over Raphinha's injury during the most recent international break.

The Brazilian forward suffered a muscle tear on 29 September, picked up while playing for his country against Australia in Brisbane. He has yet to rediscover his best physical and technical level.

Laporta had claimed clubs suffer great harm because of international matches, and he voiced his displeasure at the length of the most recent break. Some nations played three games, as Brazil did, while the European sides in the UEFA Nations League played four.

Ancelotti said: "We maintain good relations with the Brazilian and European clubs, and we exchange information with them regarding the players. In general, this relationship is good."

The Italian was keen to stress he had received no special request from Barcelona, or any other club, regarding the two matches in November.

His tone then hardened. "We do not have special requests, nor do we need them. During international breaks, we will call up the players we consider important for the Brazil national team."