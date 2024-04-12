An excuse for unconvincing Mamelodi Sundowns? - Roger Feutmba bemoans “participating in too many competitions” as a reason behind PSL champions' recent struggle
Former Masandawana midfield maestro has shared his opinion on what makes the Brazilians experience difficulties at the moment.
- Feutmba reveals why Sundowns are struggling
- Masandawana have been struggling to score goals
- Downs are in the Caf Champions League semi-finals