Massimo Ambrosini, the former AC Milan and Italy midfielder, tells DAZN what he thought of Juventus's performance: "I saw a dreadful Juventus side, particularly in the first half, overwhelmed by Genoa’s intensity and energy. The game was more evenly balanced in the second half, but Juventus never looked capable of turning it around."
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Ambrosini: “Juventus seem to lack the character to try to get out of a difficult situation”
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Ambrosini adds in comments reported by TuttoJuve.com: "I see a group struggling. They are not yet united and give the impression that they lack the character needed to try to get out of a difficult situation. Juventus are missing a lot of players, and in these situations something more is needed: we saw it in the first half at Lecce, but not today."
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