AmaZulu vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow Bucs' match against Usuthu in South Africa's domestic Cup competition.

Orlando Pirates hope to continue their quest for another title this season when they play fellow Premier Soccer League side AmaZulu in the quarter-final of the Nedbank Cup.

Having fallen short in their quest to win the PSL in the ongoing campaign, coach Jose Riveiro might appease the fans by completing a double after winning the MTN8 early in the season.

However, Usuthu have initially proved to be tricky and unpredictable and you can't tell what to expect from them.

Here, GOAL provides all the information and details you need to know about how to watch the match between the two sides, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.