Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between AmaZulu and Kaizer Chiefs, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.
AmaZulu vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
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Kick-off time
Game:
AmaZulu vs Kaizer Chiefs
Date:
16/05/26
Kick-off time:
15H00
Venue:
Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban.
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How to watch AmaZulu vs Kaizer Chiefs - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming
TV Channel
DStv.com/DStv Now App
SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202
AmaZulu news & squad
AmaZulu welcome centre-back Keegan Allan back from suspension and he will likely start in a backline that has been strong this season, especially at home.
Hendrick Ekstein has shaken off his ankle issue but may find his way back into the starting eleven blocked by 22-year-old Athini Maqokola who scored a brace against Chippa United in their 5-1 rout in late April.
Despite missing out on third place to Chiefs who have an unassailable lead, Usuthu will be motivated to ensure they keep Sekhukhune at bay in the race for fourth.
AmaZulu Probable XI: Johnson, Mthethwa, Allan, Fielies, Hanamub, Brooks, Hlangabeza, Radebe, Ngwenya, Maqokola, Mhlongo.
Tickets still available.
Kaizer Chiefs news & squad
Siphesihle Ndlovu is back in contention after serving his one match suspension for yellow card accumulation but Mduduzi Shabalala is expected to miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury.
Chiefs have five players (Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Mfundo Vilakazi, Lebohang Maboe, Wandile Duba and Flavio Silva) on three yellow cards and at risk of a suspension for the final match of the season against Chippa United.
Chiefs Probable XI: Petersen, Monyane, Msimango, McCarthy, Cross, Ndlovu, Maboe, Vilakazi, Lilepo, Silva, Mmodi.
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Head-to-head and recent form
In total, across 39 competitive meetings dating back to 2006, Chiefs have won 20 to AmaZulu’s five, with 14 draws.
More recently, Chiefs have not lost to AmaZulu in their last five league encounters, winning twice and drawing three times.
However, Usuthu usually fare well on their own pitch having lost just once of their last seven home meetings with Chiefs.
Head-to-head record this season:
Date
Match
Competition
01/10/25
Kaizer Chiefs 1 - 1 AmaZulu
PSL
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