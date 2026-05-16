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Khanyisa Mayo & Taariq Fielies, Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZulu, October 2025Backpagepix
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AmaZulu vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

AmaZulu FC vs Kaizer Chiefs
Premier Soccer League
AmaZulu FC
Kaizer Chiefs
S. Ndlovu
N. Ngcobo
M. Vilakazi
L. Maboe
W. Duba
F. Silva
K. Allan
H. Ekstein
A. Maqokola

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Premier Soccer League clash between Amakhosi in third and Usuthu in fourth in Betway Premiership clash that is the penultimate match for both sides this season. The Soweto club are already guaranteed to keep their place and qualify for CAF competition but face their old coach Arthur Zwane in the opposition dugout who is determined to show his side deserve to be amongst the Big Three.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between AmaZulu and Kaizer Chiefs, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.

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  • Moses Mabhida StadiumGetty Images

    Kick-off time


    Game:

    AmaZulu vs Kaizer Chiefs

    Date:

    16/05/26

    Kick-off time:

    15H00

    Venue:

    Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban.



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  • Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZulu, September 2025Backpagepix

    How to watch AmaZulu vs Kaizer Chiefs - TV channels & live streams

    Online Streaming

    TV Channel

    DStv.com/DStv Now App

    SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202


    Or follow the goals on our match page.

  • AmaZulu news & squad

    AmaZulu welcome centre-back Keegan Allan back from suspension and he will likely start in a backline that has been strong this season, especially at home.

    Hendrick Ekstein has shaken off his ankle issue but may find his way back into the starting eleven blocked by 22-year-old Athini Maqokola who scored a brace against Chippa United in their 5-1 rout in late April.

    Despite missing out on third place to Chiefs who have an unassailable lead, Usuthu will be motivated to ensure they keep Sekhukhune at bay in the race for fourth.

    AmaZulu Probable XI: Johnson, Mthethwa, Allan, Fielies, Hanamub, Brooks, Hlangabeza, Radebe, Ngwenya, Maqokola, Mhlongo.

    Tickets still available.

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  • Kaizer Chiefs news & squad

    Siphesihle Ndlovu is back in contention after serving his one match suspension for yellow card accumulation but Mduduzi Shabalala is expected to miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury.

    Chiefs have five players (Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Mfundo Vilakazi, Lebohang Maboe, Wandile Duba and Flavio Silva) on three yellow cards and at risk of a suspension for the final match of the season against Chippa United.

    Chiefs Probable XI: Petersen, Monyane, Msimango, McCarthy, Cross, Ndlovu, Maboe, Vilakazi, Lilepo, Silva, Mmodi.

  • Khanyisa Mayo and Sandile Mthethwa, Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZuluBackpage

    Head-to-head and recent form

    In total, across 39 competitive meetings dating back to 2006, Chiefs have won 20 to AmaZulu’s five, with 14 draws.

    More recently, Chiefs have not lost to AmaZulu in their last five league encounters, winning twice and drawing three times.

    However, Usuthu usually fare well on their own pitch having lost just once of their last seven home meetings with Chiefs.

    Head-to-head record this season:

    Date

    Match

    Competition

    01/10/25

    Kaizer Chiefs 1 - 1 AmaZulu

    PSL


  • Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Backpage

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Premier Soccer League
AmaZulu FC crest
AmaZulu FC
AMA
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
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