AmaZulu vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

AmaZulu welcome centre-back Keegan Allan back from suspension and he will likely start in a backline that has been strong this season, especially at home.

Hendrick Ekstein has shaken off his ankle issue but may find his way back into the starting eleven blocked by 22-year-old Athini Maqokola who scored a brace against Chippa United in their 5-1 rout in late April.

Despite missing out on third place to Chiefs who have an unassailable lead, Usuthu will be motivated to ensure they keep Sekhukhune at bay in the race for fourth.

AmaZulu Probable XI: Johnson, Mthethwa, Allan, Fielies, Hanamub, Brooks, Hlangabeza, Radebe, Ngwenya, Maqokola, Mhlongo.

Tickets still available.