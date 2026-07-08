AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu explains bid for SAFA presidency - 'I know that I’ll make a difference'

As the South African Football Association [SAFA] elections on 12 September approach, Sandile Zungu has emerged as a formidable challenger to Danny Jordaan’s decade-long tenure.

The AmaZulu President has officially opened up about his motivations, citing a desperate need to professionalise the relationship between the country's business sector and its footballing structures.

Zungu believes that the current administration has failed to capitalise on the economic potential of the sport.

"Why do people not recognise that soccer is an industry?" Zungu told 947's MSW.

"Sport as an economy employs more than 100, 000 people, I'm even underestimating that, it's massive numbers, and the contribution of the sport economy, specifically soccer economy, in the GDP of this country is quite massive



