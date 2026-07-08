AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu explains bid for SAFA presidency - 'I know that I’ll make a difference'
Bridging the gap between business and football
As the South African Football Association [SAFA] elections on 12 September approach, Sandile Zungu has emerged as a formidable challenger to Danny Jordaan’s decade-long tenure.
The AmaZulu President has officially opened up about his motivations, citing a desperate need to professionalise the relationship between the country's business sector and its footballing structures.
Zungu believes that the current administration has failed to capitalise on the economic potential of the sport.
"Why do people not recognise that soccer is an industry?" Zungu told 947's MSW.
"Sport as an economy employs more than 100, 000 people, I'm even underestimating that, it's massive numbers, and the contribution of the sport economy, specifically soccer economy, in the GDP of this country is quite massive
- AmaZulu
The social impact of football
Beyond the balance sheets, Zungu is driven by the social responsibility that comes with managing the country’s most popular sport.
He believes that a well-run SAFA can act as a catalyst for employment and pride in a country currently grappling with high joblessness.
"When you see so many people thriving, in the context of so much unemployment, so much disorganization, especially in an industry that is perceived as being a black industry, I get even more inspired that let's get this thing right," he said.
"It's about our people, our heritage, their passions, let's make sure that as an economy it punches at the right level and makes people want to be, because the government is right."
One of the central pillars of Zungu’s campaign is the restoration of faith in the national association.
The businessman was blunt about the current state of affairs, highlighting the disconnect between the boardrooms and the football pitch.
"...and I know that I'll make a difference.
"One of the shortcomings right now is that there is a massive trust deficit between business and SAFA," Zungu added.
- Backpagepix
A unified front for Zungu
SAFA vice president Bennet Bailey. who oversees the Western Cape structures, had initially planned to run against Danny Jordaan himself but has since stepped aside to throw his full weight behind the AmaZulu chairman's vision.
Speaking to the Sowetan, Bailey was firm in his conviction that Zungu has what it takes to win.
"We are supporting him, everyone in the Western Cape is supporting him, and we will lobby for him," Bailey stated.
"We are very confident that he will win.
"Northern Cape, North West, and Mpumalanga ... I was told we are doing well there, there is also Limpopo "
'Accept a brand-new face'
Bailey views the businessman as the right figurehead for a new era.
'We do have enough support in all provinces; it might not be majority for some, but we do enjoy the support in all the provinces.
"And it is something that we must accept also that this is a brand-new face that we can promote to bring about confidence in SAFA," Bailey concluded, setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown in September.
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