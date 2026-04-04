Amakhosi coach hailed as 'quality coach and developer'- 'I'm telling you now, Kaizer Chiefs have gold'
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The 'gold' in Naturena
According to Varsity Cup-winning coach Mokete Tsotetsi, Kaizer Chiefs are lucky to have one of South Africa’s top youth development experts on their staff.
Vela Khumalo, who juggles his coaching responsibilities with his position as a school principal, has been recognised as a key figure for the Soweto club.
Tsotetsi says Khumalo’s professional experience provides him with a distinct advantage that few coaches across the nation can match.
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'A quality coach, and a developer'
"I have never met Vela face to face, but what I have learned from afar is that he is a quality coach and a developer," Tsotetsi said as quoted by KickOff.
"Remember, by profession, he is a school principal. So it's much easier for a teacher to work with development because teaching is within you. The boys are responding well to him, which is something we need as Amakhosi."
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'He understands the South African philosophy'
The Glamour Boys may be struggling this season, sitting fifth with 39 points from 24 games, but Khumalo’s stock keeps rising. His side overturned a first-half red card to claim a 2-1 comeback win over Orlando Pirates in the Soweto Derby, following up on last season’s league title success.
Highlighting the coach's value, Tsotetsi added, "The reason SAFA always utilizes his expertise is that he understands the South African philosophy. He can explain something to the boys, and they will understand him well. That's guy knows football."
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A specialist in his field
While many successful youth coaches are often fast-tracked into senior management, Tsotetsi warns against moving Khumalo away from the environment where he thrives most. He argues that the club benefits more from having a specialist developer at the base of their pyramid rather than another name in the first-team coaching carousel.
"We shouldn't force every development coach who does well to become the first team coach," Tsotetsi explained.
"If someone is good at developing players, leave him there. I'm telling you now, Kaizer Chiefs have a gold in Vela Khumalo. That guy knows football."