Amakhosi coach hailed as 'quality coach and developer'- 'I'm telling you now, Kaizer Chiefs have gold'

According to Varsity Cup-winning coach Mokete Tsotetsi, Kaizer Chiefs are lucky to have one of South Africa’s top youth development experts on their staff.

Vela Khumalo, who juggles his coaching responsibilities with his position as a school principal, has been recognised as a key figure for the Soweto club.

Tsotetsi says Khumalo’s professional experience provides him with a distinct advantage that few coaches across the nation can match.