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Alphonso Davies back from injury but Canada boss Jesse Marsch still unsure on role vs Qatar in vital World Cup clash
Injury boost for Les Rouges
Marsch has delivered a positive update regarding the fitness of his key stars, confirming that both Davies and Moise Bombito will be in the matchday squad for Thursday’s encounter in Vancouver. Davies has been battling a hamstring strain for over a month, while Bombito has made a remarkable recovery from a broken leg suffered in October. The news provides a massive lift for a Canada side seeking their first win of the group stage.
Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Marsch was quick to correct any assumptions that his star duo remained sidelined for the must-win fixture. “They’re not out,” Marsch stated, putting an end to the speculation surrounding their fitness levels. “They’re in.” The return of Davies, in particular, is a major development for the co-hosts, though the manager was careful to temper expectations regarding a potential start.
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Calculated risks and roster gambles
The inclusion of Davies and Bombito represents a victory for Marsch’s selection strategy, as the coach took several gambles when naming his final World Cup roster. He opted to include three players who were not fully fit at the time of the announcement, hoping that their recovery timelines would align with the tournament’s progression. While Davies and Bombito have made the cut, Alfie Jones has been less fortunate and will miss the Qatar match with a muscle injury.
“We took some risks in how we put the squad together, hoping that we could manage all these situations to give our best players the best chance to be on the pitch with us for our most important games,” Marsch explained. “But what we don’t want to do is put players at risk... We’re trying to be very calculating.” The loss of Jones is a blow to the defensive depth, especially since FIFA regulations only allow for the replacement of injured goalkeepers once the tournament has begun.
The emergency plan for Davies
Despite being cleared to play, Davies may not be thrown straight into the starting XI. Canada's captain has been following a strict return-to-play protocol, and Marsch suggested he might use the 25-year-old as an impact substitute if the situation demands a goal. The coaching staff has been careful with his integration, even as Davies has been spotted working with a personal physiotherapist brought in from Germany.
Marsch was candid about the fluid nature of his decision-making process for the upcoming game. “It’s just a matter of what kind of game is it, what kind of moment is it, and how do we feel Alphonso can contribute right now,” Marsch said. The tactical approach remains shrouded in some mystery, as the Canadian camp has become increasingly protective of their training sessions following their opening draw against Bosnia-Herzegovina.
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Defensive reinforcements and Bombito’s status
While Davies is the headline name, Bombito’s availability is equally crucial for a back line that has looked thin in recent weeks. The defender provides a much-needed extra option alongside the likes of Derek Cornelius and Luc de Fougerolles.
“This week he’s looked amazing and more like himself,” Marsch noted, though he acknowledged that a starting role for Bombito remains unlikely given his lack of recent match minutes. Following the confirmed absence of Jones, the pressure is on the remaining fit defenders to maintain the balance of the team. As Canada chases a historic knockout-round berth on home soil, the presence of their talismanic captain Davies on the bench might just provide the psychological edge they need.