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Hansi Flick clears path for PSG transfer raid as Barcelona prepare to offload out-of-favour star
Frozen out under Flick
Balde is facing a highly uncertain future at Barca after rapidly falling out of favour under Flick, as per Fichajes. Just a few months ago, the left-back was considered an important player for the German manager, but his standing has drastically deteriorated.
The 22-year-old has been pushed to the fringes of the first team, seeing his game time reduced to almost nothing. Balde has played a mere 12 minutes this season, making a brief appearance against Racing at Camp Nou.
He missed six consecutive league matches and sat out the Champions League clash with Feyenoord. He was also left out of the squad for the season opener against Elche, a baffling reality for a defender with 169 Barcelona appearances.
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Falling down the pecking order
The sudden decline in Balde's playing time is directly linked to Flick's clear tactical choices. In the mind of the Barca boss, the young full-back has lost his place in the current hierarchy. Xavi Espart and Joao Cancelo have firmly overtaken him, leaving Balde to navigate a completely new and uncomfortable reality on the sidelines.
Despite this unexpected demotion, the defender is not rushing to secure a quick exit. Balde remains tied to Barcelona on a contract that runs until June 2028, giving him a great sense of security. His primary desire is to stay and establish himself once again. The full-back wants to fight for his place in the team, hoping to win back the manager's trust and return to the starting line-up in the near future.
Barca board open to exit
While Balde is keen to stay, the Barcelona board hold a remarkably different perspective on his immediate future. Senior figures within the club have not ruled out the possibility of a winter departure, viewing a January transfer as a very real option.
The club still hope to convince Balde that pursuing a new challenge might be best for his career. However, the hierarchy are fully aware that persuading him to abandon his Camp Nou ambitions will be difficult, judging the prospect of a voluntary exit as unlikely at this stage.
Nevertheless, Barcelona are expected to carefully evaluate any incoming offers when the transfer window opens. With the player barely featuring in Flick's plans, the board are prepared to study all available market opportunities.
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PSG and Manchester clubs circle
If Barca officially open the door for a departure, several European heavyweights are waiting to pounce. According to the same report, PSG are closely monitoring the defender's situation. Furthermore, both Manchester clubs are also believed to be keeping a watchful eye on developments.
For PSG, the chance to sign Balde mid-season represents an attractive market opportunity. At just 22 years of age, he already possesses substantial experience at the highest level of European football and understands the immense tactical demands of playing for Blaugrana. It remains to be seen whether the French side will take concrete action in January. If Balde's sporting situation fails to improve over the coming weeks, his stance on leaving could shift rapidly.
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