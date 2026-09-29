A Barcelona player is now closing in on an exit from the Catalan club in the upcoming winter transfer window, according to a Spanish press report on Tuesday.

The newspaper "AS" says Liverpool remain keen on Alejandro Balde and will press on with their pursuit in January.

Chelsea and Milan want him too. Paris Saint-Germain, meanwhile, are lining up a 40 million euro offer to land him this winter.

The left-back is now weighing up his future after slipping down the pecking order under head coach Hansi Flick.

Balde still wants to make it at Barcelona, but a move looks a very real possibility given his current situation.

Just 12 minutes of action in a Barcelona shirt this season across all competitions have left him seriously considering one of the offers on the table for January.