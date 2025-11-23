Al Masry vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Right-back Ahmed Eid was injured against Al Ahly on November 2, but the FIFA break might have allowed him time to recover.

Al Masry coch Nabil Kouki is a compatriot of Chiefs' Tunisian co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef and the latter is an admirer of his countryman.

“I think coach Nabil Kouki is one of the best coaches in Tunisia," Ben Youssef told the Chiefs website.

"We learn from him. He was playing for Club Africain, the team I supported. I was one of his supporters watching him play. As a coach, he has the experience, many trophies and good results.

“For me, facing a coach that I looked up to makes this occasion more meaningful.”

Al Masry Predicted XI: Hamdi, El Eraki, El Saad, El Mohamady, Sobhi, Hamada, Ali, Mugisha, Aboul Kheir, Deghmoum, Temine