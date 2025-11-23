Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Al Masry and Kaizer Chiefs, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.
Al Masry vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
- Backpage
Kick-off time
Game:
Al Masry vs Chiefs
Date:
23 November 2025
Kick-off:
18h00 SA Time
Venue:
Suez Stadium
- Backpage
How to watch Al Masry vs Chiefs online - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's Variety 4 Channel 209/SABC 3
- Egypt Today.
Al Masry team news & squads
Right-back Ahmed Eid was injured against Al Ahly on November 2, but the FIFA break might have allowed him time to recover.
Al Masry coch Nabil Kouki is a compatriot of Chiefs' Tunisian co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef and the latter is an admirer of his countryman.
“I think coach Nabil Kouki is one of the best coaches in Tunisia," Ben Youssef told the Chiefs website.
"We learn from him. He was playing for Club Africain, the team I supported. I was one of his supporters watching him play. As a coach, he has the experience, many trophies and good results.
“For me, facing a coach that I looked up to makes this occasion more meaningful.”
Al Masry Predicted XI: Hamdi, El Eraki, El Saad, El Mohamady, Sobhi, Hamada, Ali, Mugisha, Aboul Kheir, Deghmoum, Temine
- Backpage
Chiefs team news & squads
Amakhosi arrived in Egypt without five key players, but they would be hoping the quintet's absence won't be felt.
Three forwards Glody Lilepo, Khanyisa Mayo and Wandile Duba did not make the trip but the coaches might now be too worried as Etiosa Ighodaro, Ashley du Preez and Flavio da Silva are available for selection.
Also out of the Al Masry game is defender Aden McCarthy and Gaston Sirino who is suspended.
Chiefs possible XI: Petersen, Monyane, Cross, Kwinika, Miguel, Mthethwa, Cele, Vilakazi, Shabalala, Mmodi, Da Silva
- goal egypt
Head-to-head and recent form
This will be the first-ever meeting between Chiefs and Al Masry in any competition.
The Soweto giants will be hoping that arriving in Egypt on a five-match unbeaten run in all competitions will inspire them against the Egyptians.
That unbeaten run includes eliminating AS Simba from this competition at the second preliminary round.
They come up against Al Masry who are also on a five-game unbeaten streak both at home and on the continent.
Al Masry's last match was the 0-0 draw with giants Al Ahly in the Egyptian Premier League on November 2.
That makes both Amakhosi and the Green Eagles go into Sunday's game on the backdrop of a long layoff away from competitive football.
Al Masry saw off the challenge of Libyan side Al Ittihad in the second preliminary round to reach the group stage.
- Backpage
Useful links