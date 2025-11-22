The win against Saint-Eloi Lupopo at Loftus Versfeld Stadium means Sundowns have extended their unbeaten run to five games across all competitions.

Despite the scrappy performance, the defending Premier Soccer League giants saw off their Group C rivals, and this is a result that is expected to inspire them in the continental campaign.

Apart from the brace hero, Santos, Sphelele Mkhulise's performance also caught the eyes of the keen football fanatics. Although he came on as a second-half substitute, the midfielder's introduction was felt generally, and some have now challenged head coach Cardoso to give him more minutes.

After the 3-1 win against a side that eliminated Orlando Pirates in the second preliminary round, GOAL takes a look at how the fans reacted.