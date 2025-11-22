+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage
Kiplagat Sang

'Grant Kekana and Keanu Cupido must pull up their socks! Anti-Miguel Cardoso gang in the mud, but Ronwen Williams should be rested, or he will cost Mamelodi Sundowns; We wanted Nuno Santos, but they gave us Bruno Fernandes' - Fans

Although their display was not entirely convincing, Masandawana managed to collect crucial points in their CAF Champions League campaign. Starting with three points in a group that has heavyweights like Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger and Sudanese giants Al Hilal should be considered an early achievement for Downs, who hope to go all the way to the final again. Nuno Santos, who is having a good start to life with the Tshwane giants, keeps proving why he was signed by the Brazilians, who wanted a player who would bring the X factor.

The win against Saint-Eloi Lupopo at Loftus Versfeld Stadium means Sundowns have extended their unbeaten run to five games across all competitions.

Despite the scrappy performance, the defending Premier Soccer League giants saw off their Group C rivals, and this is a result that is expected to inspire them in the continental campaign. 

Apart from the brace hero, Santos, Sphelele Mkhulise's performance also caught the eyes of the keen football fanatics. Although he came on as a second-half substitute, the midfielder's introduction was felt generally, and some have now challenged head coach Cardoso to give him more minutes.

After the 3-1 win against a side that eliminated Orlando Pirates in the second preliminary round, GOAL takes a look at how the fans reacted.

  • Mamelodi Sundowns, November 2025Backpage

    Winning the Mamelodi Sundowns way

    Good match, coach. The beauty about today’s win is that you won it the Mamelodi Sundowns way. If we continue with this kind of performance, we will be in the final again and even defend our league - Masedi Lovez Sundowns

  • Keanu Cupido, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage

    Kekana, Cupdo challenged

    Cupido and Kekana, I see no combination between the two of them; they must pull up their socks, otherwise they are going to cost us - Lonwabo Masiko

  • Marcelo Allende, Mamelodi Sundowns, November 2025Backpage

    Without Allende, Downs will lack balance

    I pray Marcelo remains injury-free; without him, we'll lack balance. To appreciate our Chilean maestro's importance, you need to know football.

    Sales and Reisinho are helping us with their marvellous passes when we need to attack - Selemo Makola

  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns, November 2025Backpage

    Where are Cardoso's critics?

    The anti-Cardoso gang in the mud...again. championship performance. Not perfect, but we know how to win football matches - ماميلودي صنداون

  • Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Downs got Bruno Fernandes

    We wanted Nuno Santos; they gave us Bruno Fernandes - Jamsta316

  • Ronwen Williams of Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Rest, Williams

    Impressive performance; Williams should be rested in the coming matches, or else he's going to cost us - Kaygee 'Paix' Molapo

  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns, November 2025Backpage

    Cardoso is a coward

    We have good players, but sadly, our coach is a coward. Nevertheless, I am happy we got the three points - Mmasekuta

  • Sphelele Mkhulise, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Mkhulise, owner of shoe shine piano

    Mkhulise is the only player who knows and understands SUNDOWNS football; he's the owner of the shoe shine piano - Siseko Tiyo

  • Enock Lihozasia, Saint-Eloi Lupopo, Grant Kekana, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Most boring football

    A vital win, but we are playing the most boring football in Sundowns' history - Ntshoauoa Putsoa

  • Mamelodi Sundowns, Saint-Eloi Lupopo, November 2025Backpage

    Kill games

    Next time, please kill the game if there are chances. Be brutal! Too many passes at the back while you are leading 1-0 is not ayoba. Didn't we learn from last year's CAFCL final first leg? We have the experience - Kenny Phaho