Al Ahly legend responds to talk of Kaizer Chiefs-linked Pitso Mosimane returning to the Cairo giants 'this idea is completely...'
- Backpage
Mosimane back to Al Ahly?
Reports from Egypt suggest that Pitso Mosimane is a wanted man by his former club Al Ahly.
The experienced coach has been unattached for over a year now, and Al Ahly legend Ahmed Shobier responds to reports linking Mosimane with the Cairo giants.
- AFP
Mosimane files completely closed
"Pay close attention so that things are clear. It is like someone trying to return to something that ended a long time ago," Shobeir said as per KickOff.
"This applies to the talk circulating about Mosimane and Weiler. These files were completely closed a long time ago, and there is nothing that warrants bringing them up again."
- AFP
'No intention to bring back Mosimane'
"Al Ahly club has its current situation and will continue until the end of the season, and it is natural to monitor some coaches in anticipation of any circumstances, but that does not mean there are real negotiations," Shobeir added.
"The matter is settled; there is no intention to bring back Mosimane or Weiler, and talking about that is illogical, especially since if Al Ahly is thinking about the future, its focus will be on stability or choosing new elements, not returning to former coaches.
"This idea is completely out of the question, and the picture should be clear to everyone."
- GOAL
What next for Mosimane?
Unattached for over a year, Mosimane has been linked with replacing Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
He has also been reported to be on the radar of Kaizer Chiefs, who are almost sure to replace Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef at the end of the season.