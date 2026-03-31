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Khothatso Leballo

Al Ahly legend responds to talk of Kaizer Chiefs-linked Pitso Mosimane returning to the Cairo giants 'this idea is completely...'

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
South Africa
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates
Ceramica Cleopatra vs Al Ahly SC
Ceramica Cleopatra
Al Ahly SC
Premier League
South Africa vs Panama
Panama
Friendlies
Mexico vs South Africa
Mexico
World Cup
P. Mosimane
K. Ben Youssef

The three-time CAF Champions League winner has been without a club for over a year since leaving his last team in Iran. During this period, he has been focusing on developing young talent through his football schools. While away from the dugout, he continues to be linked with a number of teams looking to secure his services.

  • Pitso MosimaneBackpage

    Mosimane back to Al Ahly?

    Reports from Egypt suggest that Pitso Mosimane is a wanted man by his former club Al Ahly.

    The experienced coach has been unattached for over a year now, and Al Ahly legend Ahmed Shobier responds to reports linking Mosimane with the Cairo giants.

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    Mosimane files completely closed

    "Pay close attention so that things are clear. It is like someone trying to return to something that ended a long time ago," Shobeir said as per KickOff.

    "This applies to the talk circulating about Mosimane and Weiler. These files were completely closed a long time ago, and there is nothing that warrants bringing them up again."

  • FBL-CAF-C1-AHLY-SETIFAFP

    'No intention to bring back Mosimane'

    "Al Ahly club has its current situation and will continue until the end of the season, and it is natural to monitor some coaches in anticipation of any circumstances, but that does not mean there are real negotiations," Shobeir added.

    "The matter is settled; there is no intention to bring back Mosimane or Weiler, and talking about that is illogical, especially since if Al Ahly is thinking about the future, its focus will be on stability or choosing new elements, not returning to former coaches.

    "This idea is completely out of the question, and the picture should be clear to everyone."

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  • Pitso Mosimane gfxGOAL

    What next for Mosimane?

    Unattached for over a year, Mosimane has been linked with replacing Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

    He has also been reported to be on the radar of Kaizer Chiefs, who are almost sure to replace Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef at the end of the season.