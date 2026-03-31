Al Ahly legend responds to talk of Kaizer Chiefs-linked Pitso Mosimane returning to the Cairo giants 'this idea is completely...'

"Al Ahly club has its current situation and will continue until the end of the season, and it is natural to monitor some coaches in anticipation of any circumstances, but that does not mean there are real negotiations," Shobeir added.

"The matter is settled; there is no intention to bring back Mosimane or Weiler, and talking about that is illogical, especially since if Al Ahly is thinking about the future, its focus will be on stability or choosing new elements, not returning to former coaches.

"This idea is completely out of the question, and the picture should be clear to everyone."