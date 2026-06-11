Agent shuts down exit rumours around Kaizer Chiefs star Tashreeq Morris - 'He still has another season remaining on his contract'
Amakhosi forward remains committed to the cause
Despite enduring a frustrating 2025/26 campaign where he spent a significant portion of the season on the periphery, Tashreeq Morris is not looking for an escape route.
The forward faced intense internal competition, which limited his opportunities to showcase his abilities in the gold and black jersey.
However, Morris proved his worth when called upon, netting a crucial goal in his first appearance of the season.
- Kaizer Chiefs
'Focused on his contract with Chiefs'
Speculation has been rife regarding a potential exit, with many suggesting a move would be best for all parties involved.
Yet, his representative, Glyn Binkin, has moved swiftly to quell the rumours.
“At this stage, we are all focused on his contract with Chiefs,” Binkin told SportsBoom.co.za.
“I am sure we will meet with the club and discuss the way forward, but the player is happy at Chiefs and is still happy to fight for his place in the starting line-up. ”
- BackPagePix
Loan move ruled out as new era begins
With a new technical team expected to arrive, many fringe players might be considered for temporary moves to gain sharpness.
However, Binkin was firm in his stance that his client is not looking for a short-term fix elsewhere.
When asked directly whether a loan move could be a viable option for Morris in the upcoming window, the agent was dismissive of the idea.
“Not at this stage,” Binkin replied.
“He still has another season remaining on his contract, so at this stage we'll have to wait and see what the Chiefs say regarding his future, but as I say, he does have another year remaining until 30 June 2027.”
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Fighting for a place in the new era
The landscape at Naturena is shifting following the departures of co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze.
As the club looks to bridge the gap between themselves and dominant forces in the PSL, every member of the squad will be under intense scrutiny.
Morris, who featured in three matches of the previous campaign, feels he has more to offer.
By opting to stay and fight rather than seeking an easy exit, Morris is positioning himself as a potential dark horse in the Amakhosi attack.
With the added workload of the CAF Confederation Cup on the horizon, squad depth will be vital for the Glamour Boys.
Whether he can move up the pecking order remains to be seen, but for now, his commitment to the gold and black is absolute.