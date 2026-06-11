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Tashreeq Morris, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Agent shuts down exit rumours around Kaizer Chiefs star Tashreeq Morris - 'He still has another season remaining on his contract'

Kaizer Chiefs
T. Morris
Premier Soccer League
Cape Town City FC
K. Ben Youssef
CAF Confederations Cup

The Amakhosi star has no intention of walking away from Naturena despite a challenging campaign that saw him struggle for consistent game time. The former Cape Town City star is prepared to fight for his place under a new technical regime as the Soweto giants prepare for a massive overhaul ahead of the 2026/27 Premier Soccer League season.

  • Amakhosi forward remains committed to the cause

    Despite enduring a frustrating 2025/26 campaign where he spent a significant portion of the season on the periphery, Tashreeq Morris is not looking for an escape route.

    The forward faced intense internal competition, which limited his opportunities to showcase his abilities in the gold and black jersey.

    However, Morris proved his worth when called upon, netting a crucial goal in his first appearance of the season.



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  • Tashreeq Morris, Kaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs

    'Focused on his contract with Chiefs'

    Speculation has been rife regarding a potential exit, with many suggesting a move would be best for all parties involved.

    Yet, his representative, Glyn Binkin, has moved swiftly to quell the rumours.

    “At this stage, we are all focused on his contract with Chiefs,” Binkin told SportsBoom.co.za.

    “I am sure we will meet with the club and discuss the way forward, but the player is happy at Chiefs and is still happy to fight for his place in the starting line-up. ”


  • Tashreeq Morris & Gaston Sirino, Kaizer Chiefs, February 2025.BackPagePix

    Loan move ruled out as new era begins

    With a new technical team expected to arrive, many fringe players might be considered for temporary moves to gain sharpness.

    However, Binkin was firm in his stance that his client is not looking for a short-term fix elsewhere.

    When asked directly whether a loan move could be a viable option for Morris in the upcoming window, the agent was dismissive of the idea.

    “Not at this stage,” Binkin replied.

    “He still has another season remaining on his contract, so at this stage we'll have to wait and see what the Chiefs say regarding his future, but as I say, he does have another year remaining until 30 June 2027.”


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  • Kaizer Chiefs, March 2026Backpage

    Fighting for a place in the new era

    The landscape at Naturena is shifting following the departures of co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze.

    As the club looks to bridge the gap between themselves and dominant forces in the PSL, every member of the squad will be under intense scrutiny.

    Morris, who featured in three matches of the previous campaign, feels he has more to offer.

    By opting to stay and fight rather than seeking an easy exit, Morris is positioning himself as a potential dark horse in the Amakhosi attack.

    With the added workload of the CAF Confederation Cup on the horizon, squad depth will be vital for the Glamour Boys.

    Whether he can move up the pecking order remains to be seen, but for now, his commitment to the gold and black is absolute.