Backpage
Agent reveals Monnapule Saleng’s struggles at Mamelodi Sundowns have become 'a psychological safety issue'
- Backpage
Disciplinary concerns
The situation surrounding Saleng at Mamelodi Sundowns has taken a serious turn following revelations from his representative, Karabo Mathang-Tshabuse of P Management Sports.
Earlier this month, Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso confirmed that the winger had been side lined for "consecutively breaking rules and values of the locker room and club”.
However, Mathang-Tshabuse has now provided a more nuanced perspective on the player's recent behaviour, suggesting that the root cause is not mere defiance but a complex mental health struggle.
"I think that I’m also on record at speaking about what happened to go Orlando Pirates."
"To say the issue was more nuanced than a contractual issue, which was what was being reported at the time, and it had to do with welfare and well-being of the player," she told MetroFM.
- Backpage
We got so much fire
The agent elaborated on Saleng's journey, noting that his previous loan spell at Orbit was a strategic move designed to help him recover in a familiar environment, despite accusations that the move represented a regression in his career.
"Without breaching his confidentiality, I think that he’s travelled a season that is quite difficult for him to show up as a professional player,” she said.
“With Orbit, him being loaned to Orbit, it was Pirates’ move to ease tensions and to help him recuperate with a particular individual that found him."
"You know, Pogiso is the one who found this gem, took him to Free State Stars to say maybe under his tutelage, his guidance, he can come back into the fold."
"And so he did a loan spell there. We got so much fire for that to say he’s regressing."
"But again, like I say, you know, he is traveling a very difficult path – and I’m not saying that I know what it is, I don’t,” she added.
“I’m not a medical doctor. I can see there’s an issue. I can see how it’s manifesting itself, but it is definitely greater than misbehaviour, and that’s the issue.”
- Mamelodi Sundowns
Saleng’s road to professional redemption
Despite the friction caused by his absence from team activities, the agency remains committed to supporting Saleng through this turbulent period.
Mathang-Tshabuse praised Mamelodi Sundowns for their professional handling of the matter.
“And I think that you know Sundowns is professional enough to call it what it is to say there is an issue there."
"You heard the coach come out and say it, but I think that they are also kind enough to give him the space to try and see how he can recuperate back into the fold of a professional, high-performing player."
"And I think that there’s a welfare issue that I can’t put my finger on, but I’m not going to leave my client at that stage," she continued.
- Backpage
We thought Jayden Adams was happy
The agent’s admission sheds light on a broader conversation regarding mental health in the Betway Premiership, referencing other recent cases where players appeared fine on the surface while struggling internally.
She emphasised that these issues are often "silent" and catch the football community off guard.
"But we’ve raised it. We’ve raised it on all angles, with all the clubs, and I’m on record to say, I think that there is a psychological safety thing, and I’m not sure what more we can do," Mathang-Tshabuse said.
"But it is an issue in football."
"We thought Jayden Adams was happy, we thought he was fine, we saw him come back from the World Cup, and we are got the shock of our lives to wake up one day, and there’s actually was a psychological issue. And it’s silent, these things…”
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting