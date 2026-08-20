Agent reveals Monnapule Saleng’s struggles at Mamelodi Sundowns have become 'a psychological safety issue'

The situation surrounding Saleng at Mamelodi Sundowns has taken a serious turn following revelations from his representative, Karabo Mathang-Tshabuse of P Management Sports.

Earlier this month, Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso confirmed that the winger had been side lined for "consecutively breaking rules and values of the locker room and club”.

However, Mathang-Tshabuse has now provided a more nuanced perspective on the player's recent behaviour, suggesting that the root cause is not mere defiance but a complex mental health struggle.

"I think that I’m also on record at speaking about what happened to go Orlando Pirates."

"To say the issue was more nuanced than a contractual issue, which was what was being reported at the time, and it had to do with welfare and well-being of the player," she told MetroFM.



