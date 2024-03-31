Sphephelo Sithole, Hugo Broos, Bafana BafanaGetty
Michael Madyira

Agent responds to transfer rumours linking Bafana Bafana star Sphephelo Sithole with Kaizer Chiefs

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs vs Stellenbosch FCStellenbosch FCSphephelo SitholeSouth Africa

Manuel Tomas, the intermediary representing the South Africa midfielder has opened up on reports linking the player with Amakhosi.

  • Sithole had an impressive outing at Afcon
  • He has now been linked with Chiefs and European clubs
  • His agent reacts to the rumours

