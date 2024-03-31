Agent responds to transfer rumours linking Bafana Bafana star Sphephelo Sithole with Kaizer Chiefs

GettyMichael MadyiraAgent responds to transfer rumours linking Bafana Bafana star Sphephelo Sithole with Kaizer ChiefsPremier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs vs Stellenbosch FCStellenbosch FCSphephelo SitholeSouth AfricaManuel Tomas, the intermediary representing the South Africa midfielder has opened up on reports linking the player with Amakhosi.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSithole had an impressive outing at AfconHe has now been linked with Chiefs and European clubsHis agent reacts to the rumours