Agent Mike Makaab reveals challenge in the next move of former Orlando Pirates star Olisa Ndah - 'My only concern is...'
- Stellenbosch
Free agency and Middle East interest
Olisa Ndah finds himself at a crossroads for the second time in six months after Stellenbosch opted against exercising the one-year extension in his contract.
Despite making seven appearances for the Cape Winelands outfit following a lengthy wait for his work permit, the Nigerian international is back on the market, with high-profile agent Mike Makaab confirming that interest is building both domestically and abroad.
Speaking to Soccer Laduma, Makaab highlighted that the Middle East is once again a potential destination for the center-back, though he admitted to having significant reservations.
"Ndah is free. We will look at opportunities for him within the borders of South Africa and outside," Makaab said.
Again, there is interest in the Middle East. My only concern about the Middle East is the instability of the territory at the moment."
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The impact of regional instability
Makaab expressed fears that the political climate in certain Middle Eastern territories could have a detrimental impact on footballing operations.
He drew parallels to other volatile regions where conflict has previously brought the beautiful game to a standstill, leaving players in precarious positions regarding their livelihoods and match fitness.
The veteran agent noted the risks involved for any player moving to an unstable environment, stating: "All of these things that are happening create havoc with football.
"It's similar to what happens in Sudan, when there's civil war and the league stops, or games get played outside the country. It becomes totally unsettling for football players."
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Prioritising career longevity over money
While the financial lures of the Middle East and North Africa are often difficult to ignore, Makaab is adamant that Ndah’s next move must be dictated by stability.
The defender was previously linked with Libyan side Al Shomooa, but a move failed to materialise as the player preferred to remain in South Africa at that stage of his career.
"We are looking at all options. The most important thing when you place a football player is to make sure you place him somewhere that is stable, financially and politically stable, no matter which territory," Makaab added.
"A lot of these clubs are politically influenced. You look at the elections taking place at Real Madrid. It's not football.
"The important thing is to try to find a stable environment for our players. It's one thing being lured by money, but it's another thing looking at your career from a longevity point of view because you can have an awful experience in one country and end up having a stop-start career."
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Fitness boost for the former Buccaneer
Despite the uncertainty surrounding his destination, there is positive news regarding Ndah's physical condition.
The defender, who was a fan favorite during his time at Orlando Pirates, has reportedly overcome the fitness issues that hampered his progress over the last year, making him an attractive prospect for potential suitors in the Premier Soccer League.
Makaab remains optimistic that a deal will be struck sooner rather than later to ensure the defender has a full pre-season under his belt.
"We are looking outside South Africa and within the borders, and, again, we are confident within the next couple of weeks.
"We will find a solution for Olisa. The good news is that he has recovered from niggling injuries," the agent concluded.