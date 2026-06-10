Agent Mike Makaab reveals challenge in the next move of former Orlando Pirates star Olisa Ndah - 'My only concern is...'

Olisa Ndah finds himself at a crossroads for the second time in six months after Stellenbosch opted against exercising the one-year extension in his contract.

Despite making seven appearances for the Cape Winelands outfit following a lengthy wait for his work permit, the Nigerian international is back on the market, with high-profile agent Mike Makaab confirming that interest is building both domestically and abroad.

Speaking to Soccer Laduma, Makaab highlighted that the Middle East is once again a potential destination for the center-back, though he admitted to having significant reservations.

"Ndah is free. We will look at opportunities for him within the borders of South Africa and outside," Makaab said.

Again, there is interest in the Middle East. My only concern about the Middle East is the instability of the territory at the moment."







