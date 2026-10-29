Agent issues advice on future of red-hot AmaZulu striker Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya amid growing interest - 'The opportunities will present themselves'
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Maintaining momentum in Durban
Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya has become the name on everyone's lips in the South African top flight after an explosive opening to the current campaign.
The AmaZulu forward has already found the back of the net 10 times in just 10 appearances across all competitions, a remarkable return that has seen him eclipse his entire goal tally from the previous season in a fraction of the time.
Last term, the striker managed seven goals in 19 league appearances during his debut year, but his rapid development under the current coaching staff has transformed him into a clinical presence.
“I think all good strikers thrive on confidence, and when they start scoring goals, they start believing they can do really well for a period of time. The most important thing is that it’s got to continue,” Makaab told KickOff.
The agent is clearly focused on ensuring his client does not become a one-season wonder as the spotlight intensifies.
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Potential for a move abroad
If Ngwenya can sustain this level of production, a move away from the Betway Premiership seems inevitable.
“The form that he has shown now, over the past five months, he has to take into the rest of the season.
"If he continues in this way, there is little doubt in my mind that there will be serious interest in him going forward.
"Interest outside the borders of South Africa,” Makaab added.
This admission signals that the 2026/27 season could be the forward's final chapter in Mzansi domestic football.
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Analysis of technical attributes
Beyond the raw statistics, Ngwenya possesses the physical profile required to succeed in more demanding leagues.
Standing out as a modern number nine, his ability to lead the line and interact with his teammates has made him a nightmare for defenders throughout the early stages of the competition.
“What I do like about him is that he’s aggressive; he’s a typical box nine. Even though he can play through the channels, he can play with his back to goal; he can play facing the opposition goals.
"I think one of his real attributes is that he is strong and powerful, and he’s fearless in the box. That is important for a striker,” Makaab noted.
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Staying grounded under Zwane
Despite the hype, the message to Ngwenya is one of humility and hard work.
“I speak to him on a regular basis. The most important thing is to keep his feet on the ground, drown out all the noise, and just work harder to improve your overall game.
"Work harder in those aspects you believe need improving, and I'm sure Coach Arthur [Zawane] will be working with him.
"And remain humble, and the opportunities will present themselves; there's no doubt in my mind,” the intermediary concluded.
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