Agent issues advice on future of red-hot AmaZulu striker Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya amid growing interest - 'The opportunities will present themselves'

Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya has become the name on everyone's lips in the South African top flight after an explosive opening to the current campaign.

The AmaZulu forward has already found the back of the net 10 times in just 10 appearances across all competitions, a remarkable return that has seen him eclipse his entire goal tally from the previous season in a fraction of the time.

Last term, the striker managed seven goals in 19 league appearances during his debut year, but his rapid development under the current coaching staff has transformed him into a clinical presence.

“I think all good strikers thrive on confidence, and when they start scoring goals, they start believing they can do really well for a period of time. The most important thing is that it’s got to continue,” Makaab told KickOff.

The agent is clearly focused on ensuring his client does not become a one-season wonder as the spotlight intensifies.