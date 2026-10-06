After the final dance: Messi opens the vaults of his secret empire

Lionel Messi's future is no longer just about the date he hangs up his boots or the last match he plays in an Argentina shirt. It has become a question of what he builds after one of the greatest careers football has ever seen.

Right now, he is preparing for his final match with the national team: a friendly against Benin at the Monumental in Buenos Aires. The night carries an exceptional historic and emotional weight.

It will be the 208th international of his career. The most-capped player in his country's history and its all-time top scorer bids farewell to the Argentine fans, closing out a legacy built over long years that nobody will repeat.

Many regard him as the greatest player Argentina has ever produced, alongside the legendary Diego Maradona. He led his country to world glory and left an indelible mark on the national team's history.

Messi announced his retirement from international football on 31 August, just six weeks after Argentina's defeat to Spain in the World Cup final. He insisted he no longer felt he had anything to offer the national team.

Lionel Scaloni kept the door open, though. Argentina's head coach told his captain he could reverse the decision if he wished, and that changing his mind at this stage was nothing to be ashamed of.

Every indicator, though, now points the same way. This chapter of Messi's international career really is drawing to a close.







