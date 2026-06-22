Adnan Beganovic breaks silence on PSL coaching opportunities - 'In football, speculation is part of the game'

Adnan Beganovic has finally spoken out regarding the intense speculation linking him with the head coach vacancy at Golden Arrows.

The 43-year-old has been a free agent since his departure from TS Galaxy, and his name has consistently topped the shortlist for several clubs in the South African top flight.

Speaking to iDiski Times, the Bosnian coach remained philosophical about the reports connecting him to Abafana Bes'thende.

“In football, speculation is part of the game,” Beganovic stated.

“There have been some discussions with different clubs, but at the moment, there is nothing concrete to confirm.”