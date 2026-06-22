Adnan Beganovic breaks silence on PSL coaching opportunities - 'In football, speculation is part of the game'
- Backpagepix
Addressing the Golden Arrows links
Adnan Beganovic has finally spoken out regarding the intense speculation linking him with the head coach vacancy at Golden Arrows.
The 43-year-old has been a free agent since his departure from TS Galaxy, and his name has consistently topped the shortlist for several clubs in the South African top flight.
Speaking to iDiski Times, the Bosnian coach remained philosophical about the reports connecting him to Abafana Bes'thende.
“In football, speculation is part of the game,” Beganovic stated.
“There have been some discussions with different clubs, but at the moment, there is nothing concrete to confirm.”
- Asidlali
Seeking an ambitious long-term project
While the link to Golden Arrows remains a talking point, Beganovic is clear about what he wants from his next challenge.
Having served as an assistant to Sead Ramovic before taking the reins himself at Galaxy, he is now looking for a club that can offer more than just a short-term fix.
“Right now, as I have said, I am interested in an honest and long-term project - a club that has the ambition to build everything around and within the team to compete for trophies,” Beganovic explained.
- Backpage
Respect for the South African game
Despite a difficult end to his tenure at TS Galaxy, where he was relieved of his duties shortly before the Nedbank Cup final, Beganovic remains a huge admirer of the local game.
His time in Mpumalanga saw him help the Rockets into the top eight, and he believes the league is a perfect environment for ambitious coaches.
“What I can say is that I have great respect for the PSL—it is a competitive league with great potential, talented players, and passionate supporters,” the coach noted.
“My experience in South Africa has been very positive, and I would certainly consider opportunities that align with my vision and ambitions.”
- Backpage
The current landscape at Arrows
Golden Arrows are in the market for a new leader after parting ways with former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi.
While Beganovic has confirmed discussions with various teams, current reports suggest that Arrows may be leaning in a different direction despite the Bosnian's availability and interest in the league.
Indications are that the Durban-based outfit is set to appoint former Durban City coach Pitso Dladla as their new head coach.
However, with Beganovic’s stock still high in South Africa following his tactical work with the Rockets, it likely won't be long before the tactician finds a project that meets his criteria for a "long-term" build.