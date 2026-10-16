AC Milan want to secure Alphadjo Cisse's future. The youngster has started the season with five goals in seven matches, including a hat-trick in Salzburg in the Europa League. Born in 2006, Cisse has become a focus of AC Milan's plans, and the club are ready to reward his progress with a new deal. Initial contact with his representatives could take place as early as next week, with Milan aiming to conclude negotiations by the end of 2026.
Signed in January from Verona after coming close to joining PSV Eindhoven, Cisse then went on loan to Catanzaro until the end of the 2025-26 season. He signed a contract until 2030, worth close to €800,000 a season. AC Milan's intervention in January changed his destination at the last moment. He chose the club without hesitation.