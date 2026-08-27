AC Milan head coach Ruben Amorim drops Rafael Leao bombsheel amid Aston Villa & Galatasaray transfer saga

While Amorim attempted to keep the focus on the pitch, the noise surrounding Leao’s potential exit is becoming impossible to ignore. Reports indicate that Galatasaray have already reached a preliminary agreement with Milan for a fee in the region of €45 million plus bonuses. Meanwhile, Aston Villa remain firmly in the hunt, reportedly proposing a lucrative loan deal worth €8 million with a mandatory purchase option of €42 million. The discrepancy in wage demands remains a hurdle, as the player is reportedly seeking a package worth €12 million plus add-ons, significantly higher than what has been offered so far.

Amorim did not shy away from the reality of the situation, admitting that a change of scenery might be necessary for the talented winger. "Leao is a very, very strong player. I said to Leao and I said to the team: Leao is a player that if he’s in the right mindset, he can play in any team in the world, but he needs to have the right mindset. Sometimes you reach a moment where you need to go to another place, so we are in that moment. You guys know better than me what’s happening," Amorim explained.

"Let’s wait, focus on Venezia, because we haven’t spoken about Giovanni Stroppa, how they play, they won almost every game in Serie B, so I’m so concerned about this game, our first in San Siro. I promise you guys, in the next press conference I will talk about the market with you. I will explain everything."