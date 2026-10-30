Next matches MIL Serie A 15:45 INT

AC Milan and Inter have had an emotional, tense few days. The midweek round brought contrasting results for the two teams. Then the clubs jointly presented the new Generali Stadium in Milan, with the venue set to take shape through their joint efforts by the 2031-2032 season. Now they turn to a derby that could already prove a turning point in AC Milan's season.

Tomorrow, Saturday 31 October, at 8.45pm at San Siro, the AC Milan-Inter match could give Ruben Amorim the chance to cut the gap to Inter to four points. A defeat, though, could leave AC Milan as many as 10 points behind after "only" 10 rounds. AC Milan cannot afford a mistake. With that in mind, the senior leadership have gathered in full force at Milanello, where the returning Zlatan Ibrahimovic has joined Gerry Cardinale.