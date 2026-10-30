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Grafica Calciomercato Amorim Milan 2026 Kway 16.9Calciomercato/Getty Images
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AC Milan, Amorim: “We must be extremely clear with the fans: it will take time”

AC Milan
Serie A

Amorim speaks at a press conference on the eve of the derby against Inter.

Next matches
MIL

MIL

Serie A

31 Oct 2026

INT

INT

Ruben Amorim spoke at Milanello ahead of the derby against Inter.

Cardinale used Top Gun to describe the ups and downs in his interviews:

"I really appreciate Cardinale’s support. We already knew, and everyone here has the clarity to understand it, that we cannot build solid foundations if we have to live with these kinds of problems in the middle of the season. It will take time, inevitably, but at the same time we want to win every single match: when we do not manage that, we will continue to feel it deeply and take it to heart, however painful it is. It will be like that for a while. We need time to help the team grow and improve, and we know that good things take time to find the right balance and hit the mark. I think it is a good analogy and makes perfect sense, but that does not erase the pain of defeat. It is still there, it still hurts, but we must be extremely clear with our fans and make them understand that it will take time."

  • On derby experiences and how the team are doing

    How does this derby compare with those in Manchester and Lisbon?

    "I think it is a special match because it is played in the same city, and yesterday we saw the plans for the new stadium. It is a unique rivalry, but there is also a deep connection: two great teams in the same city sharing a stadium. I don't think you can find a situation like that anywhere else. It really is special. But matches of this kind... well, if we look at Portuguese culture, the feeling is the same: the sense of responsibility to win and the passion of the fans are very similar. The football culture here is closer to Portugal's. In England it is slightly different: the contest is fierce, but the spirit remains a little more sporting. Here you feel that Latin element that we also experience in Portugal, so I really think it will be a special match."

    How are Gila, Rabiot and Moreira?

    "They are ready to join the squad. We need to assess tomorrow morning whether they can start or what the game plan will be. Of course, I already have an idea, but we'll see tomorrow."

    Have the team regained the energy they lacked on Wednesday?

    "Everyone knows it is a special match, a special moment, and when you come to play it, the circumstances don't matter, whether you're tired doesn't matter. You have to go out there and perform at your best, and we will. As I said, I sensed it from the first minute of the match against Bologna, watching from the bench. We cannot lose a match like that. We cannot afford to concede two goals in two minutes. We can do much better, and there are lots of small details I have already discussed with the team. But since we returned from international duty three weeks ago, there has simply been no time to train. And I'm not saying other teams are in a different position; I'm talking about us: I feel there are many little things we are missing simply because we don't have time to address them in training. So it is not just a question of energy, although I noticed that too, because energy can also mask a lot of shortcomings. But there are so many aspects we need time to work on if we want to become a better team."

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Next matches
MIL

MIL

Serie A

31 Oct 2026

INT

INT