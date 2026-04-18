Abdeslam Ouaddou hails ruthless Orlando Pirates as title fight intensifies - 'It’s a game that could have finished 7-0'
Buccaneers back at the top
Orlando Pirates made a resounding statement in the race for the PSL title, sweeping aside AmaZulu with a dominant 3-0 victory. The Sea Robbers looked like a team possessed, playing with a level of intensity that the visitors simply could not live with in Soweto.
However, despite the comfortable scoreline, head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou believes the final result actually flattered the opposition, given the sheer volume of high-quality chances his side created throughout the ninety minutes.
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Seven-goal claim from Ouaddou
Speaking to SuperSport after the final whistle, Ouaddou did not hold back in his assessment of the game. While most managers would be satisfied with a three-goal margin, the Pirates tactician felt the performance deserved even greater rewards on the scoreboard.
“We have accomplished the game that we wanted. Starting with the high intensity to try to suffocate this team,” the coach stated passionately.
“We know that it’s a very good team. We scored in the first half. What I asked my players at halftime was to keep going.
“I think we just made some adjustments in order to keep scoring. I think, to be honest, it’s a game that could have finished with 7-0. But let’s be happy for the boys."
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Entertaining the Bucs faithful
For Ouaddou, winning is only part of the job; doing so with flair is equally important for a club of Pirates' stature.
He expressed his delight at being able to reward the supporters at the Orlando Amstel Arena with a brand of 'nice football' that showcased the technical ability of his squad. With the season reaching its business end, maintaining this atmospheric connection with the fans is crucial.
“I think they played a very good game, good football, nice football for the fans. It was important for us to play such a good game at home in front of our fans," Ouaddou added, highlighting the significance of their home-ground advantage in the final stretch of the campaign.
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The fight for the title continues
The victory propelled the Soweto giants back to the summit of the log, but the coach is under no illusions about the challenges that lie ahead.
With Mamelodi Sundowns still in the hunt to defend the league title, every remaining point is vital.
Ouaddou has mathematically mapped out the path to glory, setting a clear target for his squad to ensure they don't drop any more unnecessary points.
Closing his remarks with a rallying cry, the Buccaneers coach made it clear that his side will not be backing down in the title race.
“I think we still have one game at home. And I think we have to give our best to our fans. I said that before that game, it was six games, and that is 18 points to take on the table. So we are going to fight until the end.”