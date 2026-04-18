Abdeslam Ouaddou hails ruthless Orlando Pirates as title fight intensifies - 'It’s a game that could have finished 7-0'

Speaking to SuperSport after the final whistle, Ouaddou did not hold back in his assessment of the game. While most managers would be satisfied with a three-goal margin, the Pirates tactician felt the performance deserved even greater rewards on the scoreboard.

“We have accomplished the game that we wanted. Starting with the high intensity to try to suffocate this team,” the coach stated passionately.

“We know that it’s a very good team. We scored in the first half. What I asked my players at halftime was to keep going.

“I think we just made some adjustments in order to keep scoring. I think, to be honest, it’s a game that could have finished with 7-0. But let’s be happy for the boys."