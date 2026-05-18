Abdeslam Ouaddou hails Abdoulaye Mariko’s progress in PSL adaptation - ‘You can see such improvement since last time’

Orlando Pirates midfielder Abdoulaye Mariko has finally forced his way back into Abdeslam Ouaddou’s matchday squad, after a debut season in the PSL that has been anything but smooth sailing.

After seeing regular minutes early in the campaign, the 22-year-old gradually slipped to the fringes as he adjusted to a new country and the demands of a different footballing philosophy.

However, his recent cameo against City hinted at a player starting to find his rhythm.

As a substitute, Mariko added real bite and composure in possession, knitting play together with maturity that caught the eye of his head coach, who believes the spell out of the spotlight has sharpened his understanding of South African football.



