A former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates star has applauded the closely contested PSL title race this season – ‘It reflects a more competitive balance’

Benson Mhlongo, who enjoyed successful spells with both Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, has shared his enthusiasm for the current state of the league.

With only two points separating the top two sides, the race for the domestic crown is proving to be one of the most exciting in recent memory. Mhlongo suggests that a lopsided league hurts the overall standard of the game in the country.

"According to the current league standings, this is a type of league we want, a disparity in team performance indicates a lack of quality; ideally, the league should always reflect a more competitive balance," Mhlongo told KickOff.

His comments come at a time when Sundowns' traditional dominance is being sternly tested by a resurgent Pirates outfit, creating a high-stakes environment for every fixture.



