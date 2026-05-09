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A former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates star has applauded the closely contested PSL title race this season – ‘It reflects a more competitive balance’
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Competitive balance in the Betway Premiership
Benson Mhlongo, who enjoyed successful spells with both Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, has shared his enthusiasm for the current state of the league.
With only two points separating the top two sides, the race for the domestic crown is proving to be one of the most exciting in recent memory. Mhlongo suggests that a lopsided league hurts the overall standard of the game in the country.
"According to the current league standings, this is a type of league we want, a disparity in team performance indicates a lack of quality; ideally, the league should always reflect a more competitive balance," Mhlongo told KickOff.
His comments come at a time when Sundowns' traditional dominance is being sternly tested by a resurgent Pirates outfit, creating a high-stakes environment for every fixture.
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Pressure mounting on the Big Two
As Sundowns prepare to host Siwelele FC and Pirates travel to Magesi FC, Mhlongo insists that both heavyweights have a massive point to prove to their supporters.
Sundowns are looking to bounce back from a frustrating 1-1 draw with Kaizer Chiefs, while the Buccaneers are desperate to close the gap and potentially leapfrog the Brazilians at the top of the standings.
Mhlongo explained that the expectations for both clubs have never been higher given their current standing and historical reputations.
"Sundowns and Pirates bear substantial responsibility in this contest.
"Sundowns must demonstrate their quality to justify their status as CAF Champions League finalists, while Pirates must prove their strength to affirm their reputation as a leading club," he added.
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The weight of history at Orlando Pirates
While Orlando Pirates have enjoyed success in knockout competitions recently, Mhlongo warned that the league title remains the ultimate barometer for greatness at Mayfair.
He noted that Abdeslam Ouaddou's side must secure the championship if they wish to be remembered alongside the club's legendary teams of the past rather than those who thrilled but ultimately fell short.
"Although Pirates have achieved cup victories, winning the league is essential to be recognised among the top generations in the club's history.
"Failure to secure the league title could lead to comparisons with Kostadin Papic's team, emphasising that cup success alone is insufficient.
"Both clubs carry considerable pressure to perform and attain victory in this crucial phase of the competition," Mhlongo concluded.
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What’s next for Sundowns and Pirates?
The Brazilians have supposedly surmounted the effects from their recent misfortune – shedding two crucial points and losing a key player due to a red card.
The house looks in order as they resume league action on Saturday May 9, against Siwelele in Pretoria.
The log leaders will wrap up their PSL campaign against TS Galaxy on May 12 before turning full focus to the CAF Champions League final against AS FAR, set for May 17 and May 24.
Pirates have a lesser schedule, which begins with an away fixture against Magesi on May 9.
The Buccaneers will subsequently head to the east coast to lock horns with seventh-placed and Nedbank Cup latest winners, Durban City, on May 16, before a campaign-closing game against 14th-placed Orbit College in Rustenburg on May 23.