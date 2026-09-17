'Wait another six weeks!' - Roy Keane urges Manchester United wonderkid JJ Gabriel to be patient amid shock exit request and Arsenal interest

Manchester United legend Keane has admitted he cannot understand the mentality behind Gabriel's sudden desire to force an exit from the club at such a tender age. The 15-year-old forward, who has been fast-tracked through the academy ranks since joining at age 11, recently shocked the club by asking for his registration to be terminated.

The news emerged just as Michael Carrick was reportedly preparing to integrate the teenager into the senior setup. Addressing the situation on the latest episode of The Overlap, Keane was pull-no-punches in his assessment of the modern academy player's mindset.

Keane expressed his bewilderment at the timing of the dispute, stating: "You’re 15 years of age and you’re talking about playing for Manchester United’s first-team… just wait another six weeks! Can you wait another six weeks until we maybe get through the cup? Carrick is under pressure and we go back to Sir Alex Ferguson, and sometimes we’d throw young lads into the first-team, but United, they need wins."