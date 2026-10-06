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'The moment has arrived' - Lionel Messi delivers emotional farewell as Argentina legend prepares for final appearance
An emotional goodbye to the Albiceleste faithful
The landscape of international football is set for a seismic shift as Lionel Messi prepares to bring the curtain down on his extraordinary career with Argentina. Ahead of a final exhibition match against Benin in Buenos Aires, the 39-year-old icon took to social media and official channels to address a nation that has worshipped him for over two decades.
The Inter Miami star expressed a sense of fulfillment and closure, acknowledging that his time representing the reigning world champions has reached its natural conclusion at the historic Monumental stadium.
The veteran forward chose his words carefully to reflect the depth of his connection with the Argentine public. "The moment has arrived. I leave in peace, I gave it my all. This shirt was my dream, my pride, and my life," Messi stated in a message to his fans by Adidas Football. He continued by expressing his gratitude for the unwavering support he received throughout his journey: "Thank you for loving me so much. I will always carry you with me."
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The end of Messi’s golden era
Messi’s departure marks the end of perhaps the most celebrated era in the history of the South American nation. After years of heartbreak and near-misses, the diminutive playmaker finally secured his legacy by lifting the Copa America in 2021, 2024 and the FIFA World Cup in 2022.
As he readies himself for one last walk down the tunnel in the famous blue and white stripes, the gravity of the moment has resonated deeply with fans across the globe. The match is expected to be a sell-out, serving as a massive celebration of a player who has redefined the sport.
Scaloni pays tribute to an irreplaceable legacy
Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni, who has overseen the most successful period of Messi’s international career, did not hold back in his praise for the departing captain. Scaloni emphasised that while the team must eventually move forward, the void left by the number 10 will be impossible to fill with a single player.
Speaking to the press about the emotional weight of the Benin fixture, Scaloni reflected on what it has been like to work alongside the greatest of all time. "Messi leaves behind something unequaled," the coach explained. "We have to keep playing, but the feeling of having him on the pitch is unique. I've never seen anyone else convey what he does on a football field, and that is what we're going to miss. Only nostalgia remains now that he won't be there. He is an incredible example."
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Statistical dominance and a record-breaking career
The numbers behind Messi’s international career are as staggering as his performances on the pitch. According to the Argentine Football Association, the forward has made 207 senior appearances heading into his farewell match, scoring a record 125 goals for his country. The clash against Benin will mark his 208th cap, extending his lead as the most capped player in Argentina’s history.
His scoring record is equally untouchable, placing him far ahead of previous legends like Gabriel Batistuta and Diego Maradona in the all-time charts. Beyond the goals, he provided the creative spark that drove the team through multiple major tournaments over three different decades.
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