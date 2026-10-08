Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FBL-ITA-SERIEA-JUVENTUS-ATALANTAAFP
Mohamed Saeed

'They are not valuing him!' - Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother questions treatment of Portugal legend after Jorge Jesus row

C. Ronaldo
Portugal
UEFA Nations League A
J. Jesus

Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother, Dolores Aveiro, has expressed her heartbreak and frustration following her son's dramatic departure from the Portugal national team camp. The Al-Nassr superstar left the squad during the international break after a breakdown in his relationship with head coach Jorge Jesus.

  • Aveiro reveals heartbreak over Portugal exit

    The footballing world was left reeling when the legendary forward decided to abandon the Selecao camp on September 30, just ahead of a crucial Nations League fixture against Denmark. The veteran attacker, who has scored a record-breaking 146 goals for his country, felt compelled to leave after accusing Jorge Jesus of failing to honour specific agreements regarding his playing time during a recent match against Norway.

    Speaking to the Portuguese outlet TV 7 Dias, his mother, Aveiro, admitted the entire ordeal has been incredibly difficult for the family to process. "I am sad, it's normal. It was a shock. My son could have left through the front door, but instead he went out through the back door,” Aveiro said. Despite her obvious pain, she attempted to look toward the future, adding: "But it's alright, God will take care of it. I cried a little. It’s also good to let go. We must now move forward."

  • FBL-EUR-NATIONS-DEN-POR-TRAININGAFP

    Ronaldo’s Mother Defends Portugal Hero

    The rift began during a 2-1 victory over Norway in Oslo, where the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star remained an unused substitute. He had been instructed to warm up for the duration of the second half but was never introduced to the game, leading to a sense of betrayal that ultimately resulted in his decision to leave the training base.

    Aveiro remains steadfast in her belief that her son has earned more respect than he is currently receiving from the national team setup and the wider public in his homeland, as she said that he has always been Portugal's hero. "He has always been Portugal's hero. They are not valuing him the way they should," Aveiro said.

  • Ronaldo breaks silence on broken promises

    Following his departure, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner released an extensive statement to clarify his position and address the friction with Jesus. In the message, he detailed how he had initially agreed to stay with the national team after the 2026 World Cup at the request of the FPF President.

    He claimed that a specific plan was established to manage his fitness, which included him playing in the first and last games of the window with regular substitutions. However, he alleged that the coach deviated from this plan almost immediately by asking him to play in Norway, only to leave him on the bench after a lengthy warm-up. "I had been warming up since halftime. I watched the minutes go by, and they never called me. The coach had not kept his word," the forward explained in his explosive statement explaining his exit.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • FBL-EURO-2024-MATCH41-POR-SLOAFP

    Seeking respect and a potential return

    Despite the current friction, the door has not been permanently closed on a return to the national side. The Al-Nassr striker expressed his sincere apologies to his teammates and the Portuguese public for the way he left, admitting that the responsibility for his departure was entirely his own.

    He emphasised that if he remains physically fit and continues to perform at the club level, he intends to make himself available for selection once any potential suspension has been served. His mother continues to be his most vocal defender, insisting that he remains an essential figure for the country.

    "'Hey Mum, don't stress, I'll reveal everything once we're all back together.'," he reportedly told his mother during a phone call, which she recounted in her interview.