Ghana vs Panama predictions: Form suggests an upset is on the cards

After analysing both sides’ recent form, our betting expert is backing Panama to spring a surprise on the African nation.

Best bets for Ghana vs Panama

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.95 on Easybet

Anytime goalscorer - Antoine Semenyo at odds of 3.00 on Easybet

1x2 - Panama at odds of 3.35 on Easybet

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Ghana 1-2 Panama

Ghana 1-2 Panama Goalscorers prediction: Ghana: Antoine Semenyo - Panama: Ismael Diaz, Jiovany Ramos

Ghana are set to make their fifth appearance across the last six World Cups. They step onto BMO Field in Toronto on Thursday morning. The Black Stars were Africa’s great success story at the 2010 edition in South Africa. They tied the best-ever performance by an African nation when they made it to the quarter-finals. Uruguay eventually knocked them out on penalties.

Since then, they’ve fallen short of making it past the group stage at the 2014 and 2022 tournaments. Being in a group with England and Croatia, they know the importance of getting off to a strong start against Panama. A win is needed for Carlos Queiroz, who only became the head coach in April this year.

The Portuguese mentor is set to become just the third individual to manage at a World Cup. He is tasked with helping the Ghanaians rediscover their form. During the qualification, Ghana topped their group, raising the hopes of their fans back home. Realistically, you’d expect Ghana to aim for the best third-place finish to qualify for the Round of 32.

Panama are likely to have similar ambitions, with Croatia and England waiting down the road. The Canal Men are aware that a victory over Ghana could prove crucial to their hopes of progressing from the group. The Central Americans’ only other appearance came in 2018, when they lost all three matches and conceded 11 goals, the most in the tournament.

Both sides aim to turn around their recent fortunes and secure maximum points here. As a result, we could be in for a cracking affair in Toronto.

Probable lineups for Ghana vs Panama

Ghana expected lineup: Ati Zigi, Senaya, Adjetey, Opoku, Mensah, Fatawu, Partey, Owusu, Adu, Semenyo, Ayew

Panama expected lineup: Mosquera, Blackman, Rodriguez, Barcenas, Farina, Ramos, Martinez, Harvey, Murillo, Diaz, Andrade

Defensive concerns point to goals

Both teams are likely to adopt an attacking approach in their quest to secure three points in the group. Consequently, we could be in for plenty of action in the final third. Queiroz has decent attackers at his disposal, but deploying them in the right areas is key.

Panama have been highly efficient under Thomas Christiansen. They’ve scored at least once in each of their last five matches. Los Canaleros scored 10 goals in that run, averaging two goals per game. They also managed to score twice against Brazil in a pre-World Cup friendly, which further strengthens their case to score here.

All five of Panama’s recent outings saw both teams score. The side conceded 11 goals in that run. The African side should be good enough to get behind the Panama defence at least once. Ghana haven’t kept a clean sheet in their last 10 World Cup matches, while their last six saw them concede at least twice.

Ghana vs Panama Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.95 on Easybet

A man primed for the occasion

The Black Stars have a few stars they can call upon, especially in the attacking third. Captain Jordan Ayew is expected to lead from the front as the focal point of their offence. Notably, 12 of his last 14 scoring appearances for Ghana saw the goal count rise above two.

While he will be a threat, there’s another star capable of changing the course of the game. He’s done so several times for the club. Antoine Semenyo finally got his major move to Manchester City in January. He settled in quickly, as if he had been part of the squad for several years. Semenyo scored three goals in his last four appearances, which highlights his strong form.

He came off the bench in Ghana’s final friendly, a 1-1 draw with Wales. Queiroz is likely to utilise the former Bournemouth man as his prime creator and attacker, and Ghana will reap the rewards. The value he provides also makes backing him to score an appealing option.

Ghana vs Panama Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Antoine Semenyo at odds of 3.00 on Easybet

Panama out for their first World Cup triumph

While Ghana have more World Cup experience than their opponents, it’s the Central Americans who arrive in better form. The Black Stars are winless across their last six internationals, with their recent draw ending a five-game losing streak. The new coach hopes to spark an immediate turnaround in this opening fixture.



Panama have been an incredible force under Christiansen. Los Canaleros have lost just two of their last 13 matches, with defeats coming only against Brazil and Mexico. They will be confident of getting past the African nation and securing their first-ever win at the finals.

With this being the first meeting between the sides, there isn’t much history to go on. Ghana have previously faced CONCACAF nations on three occasions, losing one and winning two. However, Panama have the form and momentum to topple Ghana and deliver one of the early shocks of the 2026 tournament.

Ghana vs Panama Betting Tip 3: 1x2 - Panama at odds of 3.35 on Easybet

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