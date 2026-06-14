France vs Senegal predictions: Spoils to be shared in New Jersey

Our betting expert expects World Cup favourites France and African giants Senegal to share the spoils in a tense Group I opener at MetLife Stadium.

Best bets for France vs Senegal

Kylian Mbappe to score anytime at odds of 1.95 on Easybet

Both teams to score - Yes at odds of 2.10 on Easybet

First-half draw at odds of 2.28 on Easybet

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: France 2-2 Senegal

France 2-2 Senegal Goalscorers prediction: France: Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise; Senegal: Sadio Mane, Ismaila Sarr

Nicknamed the “Group of Death”, Group I promises entertainment with France, Senegal, Norway and Iraq all in the mix. The first group fixture pitches France against Senegal, their first clash since the 2002 World Cup.

France cruised through European qualifying unbeaten, winning all but one qualifier. The 2022 finalists then followed up with three wins out of four warm-up games ahead of this opener.

They fine-tuned preparations with wins over Brazil, Colombia and Northern Ireland. However, their penultimate friendly brought their first defeat in 10 games, as Ivory Coast edged them 2-1.

For Senegal, this match-up revives memories of their World Cup debut. The Lions of Teranga stunned France 1-0 in their first-ever World Cup match in 2002 and the tournament opener. That turned out to be one of the upsets of the tournament. The result helped eliminate the 1998 champions early.

Senegal enter the finals winless in back-to-back friendlies against USA and Saudi Arabia. Still, they are arguably the strongest of Africa’s 10 representatives, packed with talent. Pape Thiaw’s side will be determined to prove doubters wrong after their AFCON title dispute.

Two-time world champions France will be targeting victory, as will Senegal. Despite their attacking quality, both sides have shown defensive vulnerabilities lately. A draw in New Jersey is the most probable outcome.

Probable lineups for France vs Senegal

France expected lineup: Maignan, Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Hernandez, Rabiot, Tchouameni, Cherki, Olise, Dembele, Mbappe

Senegal expected lineup: Mendy, Seck, Koulibaly, Jakobs, Diatta, Gueye, Camara, Diarra, Mane, Sarr, Ndiaye

Mbappe chases history

Despite their rich array of attacking talent, Kylian Mbappe remains France’s key man. He has scored 56 goals in the famous blue jersey, one behind all-time top scorer Olivier Giroud.

The Real Madrid marksman finished the season with 42 goals and seven assists in 44 appearances. Although he missed out on some of Europe’s biggest silverware in 2025/26, the World Cup always brings out his best.

Since his debut on the world stage, Mbappe has led France to two World Cup finals, lifting the trophy in 2018. He also scored a historic hat-trick in his last World Cup appearance, the 2022 final against Argentina.

Mbappe is level with the iconic Pele on 12 World Cup goals from 14 matches. He has been quiet in back-to-back warm-up games. Yet, confidence will not be an issue, with Miroslav Klose’s all-time record now just four goals away.

France vs Senegal Betting Tip 1: Kylian Mbappe to score anytime at odds of 1.95 on Easybet

France to fire, Senegal to reply

France boast arguably the best attack in world football. From Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele and main talisman Mbappe to the prodigious Michael Olise and Rayan Cherki, no one doubts their scoring abilities.

The last time Didier Deschamps’ men failed to score was 13 matches ago. Croatia beat them 2-0 in the Nations League in March 2025. Since then, they have netted 33 times, averaging 2.5 goals per game.

Senegal may not have a similarly stellar attack, but they are not to be underestimated. Led by their greatest-ever player, Sadio Mane, the Lions of Teranga can upset the French defence. France have not kept a clean sheet in five games.

They are favourites to score - possibly more than once. At the same time, a consolation is expected from Senegal. The Lions of Teranga hope to replicate Ivory Coast’s recent success against the French.

France vs Senegal Betting Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes at odds of 2.10 on Easybet

Stalemate before the storm

France took first-half leads with convincing starts in all four of their recent friendlies. Yet, they were lucky not to concede across those outings. Their defence does not match their attack.

The last time they failed to score in the first half was a 4-0 win over Ukraine in November 2025. That was also their last clean sheet.

Senegal should adopt a defensive low-block against France’s firepower. Kalidou Koulibaly’s experience will marshal a well-organised Senegalese defence, while Edouard Mendy will also be key.

Expect both sides to fight for control in a cagey first period. Neither is expected to take early risks, with the game potentially opening up in the second half.

France vs Senegal Betting Tip 3: First-half draw at odds of 2.28 on Easybet

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