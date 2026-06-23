Ecuador vs Germany predictions: Easy night for Nagelsmann

Our betting expert expects Germany to cruise to a third straight World Cup victory this edition against Ecuador in their final group game.

Best bets for Ecuador vs Germany

Under 2.5 total goals, at odds of 1.90 on Easybet

Both teams to score – No, at odds of 2.00 on Easybet

Germany to win first-half, at odds of 2.50 on Easybet

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Ecuador 0-2 Germany

Ecuador 0-2 Germany Goalscorers prediction: Germany: Deniz Undav, Felix Nmecha

Ecuador’s ambitions of progressing suffered a setback after Curacao held them to a goalless draw. Despite a 1-0 loss to the Ivory Coast in the opener, there were hopes of a revival. However, the island nation pulled off one of the tournament’s upsets.

They can still claim second spot. To do so, they must beat Die Mannschaft by two or more goals and hope the Ivory Coast drop points against Curacao. However, that seems unlikely, so they must win this clash against Germany.

Germany thrashed Curacao 7-1 in their opener, the tournament’s biggest win. They were heading for a draw against the Ivory Coast, but Deniz Undav’s stoppage-time strike secured a 2-1 victory.

They will finish top of Group E after Curacao held Ecuador. Julian Nagelsmann’s team are the first European nation to qualify for the last 32. They will face a third-placed team from one of Groups A, B, C, D, or F in the first knockout round.

The match has nothing at stake for the four-time world champions, but it is a decisive fixture for Ecuador. The gulf in quality between the two is stark. Expect Germany to comfortably dispatch an Ecuador side yet to score this edition.

Probable lineups for Ecuador vs Germany

Ecuador expected lineup: Galindez, Franco, Pacho, Hincapie, Rodrigues, Yeboah, Vite Caicedo, Estupinan, Piata, Valencia

Germany expected lineup: Neuer, Kimmich, Rudifger, Schlotterbeck, Brown, Nmecha, Pavlovic, Sane, Musiala, Havertz, Undav

Germany to dominate low-scoring affair

Ecuador have been one of the poorest performers so far, failing to net a single goal. Curacao, the smallest country to ever qualify for a World Cup, held them to a goalless stalemate with a spirited performance.

They failed to score against the Ivory Coast as well, who won 1-0 in a match where Ecuador managed just four shots on target from 15 attempts. Their lack of clinical finishing has been glaring.

Germany, by contrast, capitalised on Curacao’s inexperience in the opener. They scored seven goals to record the biggest win of the tournament. The real test came against THE Ivory Coast, where they were held to a 1-1 draw until the final minutes.

Die Mannschaft pressed relentlessly for the winning goal. This demonstrated that they can also struggle to break down a resilient defence. Germany are expected to cruise past Beccacece’s side and maintain a clean sheet.

Ecuador vs Germany Betting Tip 1: Under 2.5 total goals, at odds of 1.90 on Easybet

Neuer’s record chase

Ecuador are one of the most ineffective attacking teams at this World Cup. They are among the few sides yet to score a goal. The other nations include Haiti, Turkey, Cape Verde, Algeria, and Panama.

El Tri have underperformed in both games. Against the Ivory Coast, they managed just four shots on target from 15 attempts. Against Curacao, they registered an xG of 2.84, but failed to convert. All-time top scorer Enner Valencia has struggled to inspire El Tri.

Germany have conceded in both matches against Curacao and the Ivory Coast. Yet they will grow in confidence, especially after their late winning goal against the African nation.

With little at stake for Julian Nagelsmann’s side, they are unlikely to adopt a defensive approach. Manuel Neuer is also stuck on seven World Cup clean sheets. He will be eager to climb into the top three, alongside icons Sepp Maier, Peter Shilton, and Fabien Barthez.

Ecuador vs Germany Betting Tip 2: Both teams to score – No, at odds of 2.00 on Easybet

Early blow for Ecuador

Ecuador have underperformed in attack and defence. They suffered a 1-0 loss to the Ivory Coast on the opening day. They then played out a goalless stalemate with minnows Curacao in their second outing.

The tournament debutants were inspired by goalkeeper Eloy Room, who made 15 saves. This is the most in a single World Cup match, level with Tim Howard against Belgium in 2014.

Germany boast Manuel Neuer in goal. In attack, Deniz Undav and Kai Havertz have impressed in the final third. With nine goals, they are the tournament’s top scorers, two ahead of Canada and the Netherlands.

The majority of their goals arrived in the second half, but Nagelsmann’s side are growing in confidence. They will aim to pressure Ecuador from the start, with Neuer chasing an eighth World Cup clean sheet. Germany are expected to secure a first-half lead before the match opens up after the interval.

Ecuador vs Germany Betting Tip 3: Germany to win first-half, at odds of 2.50 on Easybet

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