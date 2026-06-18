Brazil’s clash with Morocco raised concerns that must be addressed

The Brazilians aren’t seen as one of the tournament’s favourites now, but they have had great success in this competition before.

Brazil at the World Cup Odds Brazil vs Hairi - Over 3.5 goals 1.87 To reach the semi-final 3.50 To win the tournament 11.22

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Brazil’s World Cup concerns

Brazil headed to this World Cup as one of the tournament favourites, but those odds have fallen from 8.00 to 13.00. It comes after the lacklustre display against Morocco in New Jersey, and questions have been asked of the Selecao since. However, the Atlas Lions represent their most difficult challenge in Group C, meaning this result should not dismiss their title credentials.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have a chance to build form and confidence against Haiti, before facing a disciplined Scotland side. The Italian’s undisputed brilliance should prove a significant factor in addressing current issues and struggles within the squad. They do, however, require a decisive performance this coming weekend.

Ismael Saibari capitalised on defensive errors in the opening fixture. Brazil appeared unprepared for the match conditions, with players like Casemiro struggling to adapt. The Moroccans became the first side to attempt five shots in the opening 10 minutes against the Brazilians since 1966. The South Americans improved after the interval, restricting the North Africans to just two shots and an xG of 0.16.

The Brazil boss has learned lessons about his side, and Igor Thiago is expected to lose his starting spot after a terrible performance. Elsewhere, introducing Danilo Santos could provide composure on the ball, while dribbler Luiz Henrique is being considered to replace an isolated Raphinha.

Additionally, Neymar is set to miss the fixture against Haiti. The 34-year-old remains vital to the team's long-term strategy due to a heavy reliance on Vinicius Junior.

Haiti are unlikely to threaten the former champions, as individual quality should secure a victory for Brazil. The Scots, however, will force the Selecao to adapt, providing critical preparation for the knockout stages. While there is little value in Brazil winning Group C, backing them to win the tournament remains a viable option given their experience.

How far can the Selecao go?

The plus side for Ancelotti and Brazil is that their toughest Group C game is out of the way, and they avoided defeat. Thiago’s inefficient performance, which saw him ranked among the least efficient players, will likely lead to a change. Vinicius Junior secured the draw in the opening match, and the Real Madrid forward remains crucial to their campaign as a potential top scorer.

He may have only taken one shot, but the Real Madrid star made it count. It will be a concern as to whether other attackers can provide run-of-play support. Thiago, for instance, took two shots and missed a big chance. Matheus Cunha or Endrick could replace him in the lineup for the match in Pennsylvania.

The South Americans are expected to deliver a strong response, and Haiti could suffer the consequences. Brazil do have plenty of attacking quality, and Ancelotti’s men should be too strong. There’s good reason to expect a few goals at Philadelphia Stadium, as four of the Selecao’s last five saw over 2.5 goals scored.

We expect Brazil to advance through Group C, and they’ve got enough quality to progress in the knockouts, too. However, winning the trophy may be a difficult task for Ancelotti’s squad. Even with the manager's tactical expertise, you have to wonder whether there’s enough depth to topple the likes of Spain, France, or Argentina.

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