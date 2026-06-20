Argentina vs Austria predictions: Austria spring a shock

Our betting expert expects Austria to produce a World Cup upset by keeping high-flying Argentina at bay in Group J’s second round of fixtures.

Best bets for Argentina vs Austria

Over 2.5 total goals at odds of 1.93 on Easybet

Lionel Messi to score anytime at odds of 2.20 on Easybet

Austria to win or draw at odds of 2.13 on Easybet

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Argentina 2-2 Austria

Argentina 2-2 Austria Goalscorers prediction: Argentina: Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez; Austria: Marko Arnautovic, Marcel Sabitzer

Argentina cruised past Algeria 3-0 in their opener in Kansas City, thanks to a Lionel Messi hat-trick on his 200th cap. The 38-year-old equalled Miroslav Klose’s all-time World Cup record of 16 goals.

The reigning world champions are in fantastic form, with 14 wins in their last 16 matches. A second victory would all but seal their passage to the knockout rounds.

Austria, the other winners in Group J from round one, are no easy opponents. Ralf Rangnick’s experienced side made a winning return to the World Cup after 28 years on the sidelines, beating Jordan 3-1. Das Team are on a four-match winning streak, having beaten the likes of South Korea and Ghana recently.

The clash in Texas will be their first official meeting. Their latest encounter was 36 years ago, a friendly match that ended 1-1 a month before the 1990 World Cup kicked off in Italy. Diego Maradona’s Argentina went on to lose the final 1-0 that year to West Germany.

Austria are the clear underdogs. Yet, Rangnick's high‑pressing system is designed to unsettle the favourites. If they can neutralise Messi and strike on the counter, we could be in for another World Cup upset. A draw is a real possibility.

Probable lineups for Argentina vs Austria

Argentina expected lineup: Martinez, Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Medina, De Paul, MacAllister, Fernandez, Gonzalez, Messi, Alvarez

Austria expected lineup: Schlager, Posch, Lienhart, Danso, Alaba, Chukwuemeka, Seiwald, Schmid, Laimer, Sabitzer, Arnautovic

Goal rush in Arlington

Argentina are in superb form, with eight straight wins and seven clean sheets in the process. They have netted at least three goals in three of their last four games. Four of their last five have crossed 2.5 total goals.

Lionel Scaloni boasts one of the world’s best attacking lineups. Lautaro Martinez, Nico Paz and Julian Alvarez are their star names, alongside Messi. It would be a surprise to see them fail to score in this encounter.

Austria have also been clinical in the final-third. Two of their last four matches have seen them score at least three goals. Those are the only two matches to have featured over 2.5 total goals in that span.

Neither side is expected to sit back. While Argentina are expected to control possession, Austria will target the Albiceleste during transitions and set-pieces. Backing over 2.5 total goals offers clear value.

Argentina vs Austria Prediction 1: Over 2.5 total goals at odds of 1.93 on Easybet

King Leo eyes the throne

Messi marked his 200th international cap with a hat-trick against Algeria. It came exactly 20 years since his World Cup debut in 2006 against Serbia and Montenegro.

La Pulga’s first was a thunderous strike into the top right corner. He then escaped a potential sending off for a cynical foul on Aïssa Mandi’s right calf. Having taken full advantage of being spared, he went on to score two more to seal his first ever World Cup hat-trick.

He now sits level with the iconic Klose on 16 World Cup goals. One more and the record is his, at least for the time being, with Kylian Mbappe just two behind. Featuring in a record sixth World Cup, Messi is leading Argentina’s charge for a successful title defence.

La Albiceleste are chasing back‑to‑back titles for the first time since Brazil in 1958 and 1962. At 38, Messi is still in his prime. Austria need to be at their best to keep him at bay.

Argentina vs Austria Prediction 2: Lionel Messi to score anytime at odds of 2.20 on Easybet

Austria’s grit to shine?

Austria have been transformed since dropping to Nations League B in March 2025. Their only defeat in 12 matches since was a 1-0 loss to Romania in World Cup qualifiers. They have won the other 10.

Rangnick’s men have two clean sheets in their last four games. They comfortably dispatched Jordan 3-1 in their opener. Jordan threatened occasionally, but Austria’s superior work rate and grit saw them through.

Argentina have been one of the most consistent sides in world football over the past two years. Like Austria, they have suffered just one defeat since the start of 2025.

If Austria can keep Messi in check and take their chances in transition, another World Cup upset is on the cards. Expect Austria to fight until the end. Backing them to pull a shocker here provides the best value of the three bets.

Argentina vs Austria Prediction 3: Austria to win or draw at odds of 2.13 on Easybet

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