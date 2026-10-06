USA vs Canada predictions: Hosts out to avoid unwanted history

Our betting expert offers his predictions for this upcoming friendly. Both teams are in form, but the USA could edge it with home-ground advantage.

Best bets for USA vs Canada

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.65 on Betway

Totals - Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.71 on Betway

1x2 - USA at odds of 1.84 on Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: USA 3-1 Canada

USA 3-1 Canada Goalscorers prediction: USA: Julian Hall, Cavan Sullivan, Sebastian Berhalter - Canada: Jonathan David

The USA have been perfect during this international break, winning three out of three. More so, their future looks set with the young squad they have been fielding. Mauricio Pochettino’s men kicked off their friendly batch of games against Peru, beating them 4-1. The Stars and Stripes then followed that up with a 4-2 triumph over Chile and then a 3-0 victory over Mexico.

That win on Sunday morning was Pochettino’s first against a North American nation since taking over as USA head coach. The Argentinian boss is clearly looking to the future, with no less than eight youngsters turning out for their nation in this break. For perspective, that’s as many as they had in the previous World Cup cycle of 59 matches going back to 2023.

Canada have been enjoying life under USA-born Jesse Marsch. Despite being knocked out of the World Cup in the Round of 16, they’ve bounced back quite nicely. Les Rouges have played only two friendlies against Chile and Peru, but they won both without conceding a single goal.

This fixture in Minnesota will be their first against a CONCACAF opponent since they beat Guatemala in a friendly in January this year. Meanwhile, their last visit to the Allianz Field was not a positive one, where they were eliminated on penalties in the Gold Cup quarter-finals. Marsch’s men know they’ve got the better of the USA in recent outings, so they’ll be confident of securing another positive result this week.

Probable lineups for USA vs Canada

USA expected lineup: Schwake, Freeman, G. Campbell, A. Robinson, Miller, Berhalter, Musah, Reyna, Sullivan, Tillman, Hall

Canada expected lineup: Pantemis, Sigur, De Fougerolles, Knight-Lebel, Petrasso, Buchanan, Eustaquio, Choiniere, Shaffelburg, J. David, Larin

Goals expected at both ends

The home side have been quite potent during this international break, scoring 11 goals in three games. That average of 3.7 goals per 90 is encouraging, especially for a youthful team. Sunday’s clash against Mexico saw them record their first clean sheet after conceding in three straight matches.

Canada haven’t been as prolific in this window, scoring just three goals in their two games. But Marsch’s troops have been defensively well-organised, keeping clean sheets in both outings. However, Les Rouges conceded three goals in their last World Cup match against Morocco, suggesting weaknesses in their back line.

The hosts have seen both teams score in three of their last four matches. Meanwhile, each of the last three head-to-heads between the nations produced goals for both sides. As a result, both sides will likely find the net on Wednesday morning.

USA vs Canada Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.65 on Betway

History of a high goal count

We’ve established that the likelihood of both teams scoring in this match is high. The goal count is also likely to exceed the 2.5 goal line. The home side have scored at least three goals in each match during this international window.

Pochettino’s youngsters seem hungry for goals and are playing with an intense desire to score more. The USA had eight shots against Mexico, four of which were on target, with three producing goals. That conversion rate is enough proof of the attacking style of football they’ve been playing.

Canada put in a similar performance against Peru in their last game. Marsch’s men recorded 17 total shots to the opposition’s four. The problem for the visitors is that only three of them were on target, but at least two found the back of the net.

Considering where both teams are in terms of their attack, this looks like a goal-friendly fixture. Each of their last three head-to-heads produced more than two goals.

USA vs Canada Betting Tip 2: Totals - Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.71 on Betway

Tough to split the teams

Picking a winner from in-form teams is a difficult task, where small details are the ones that determine the winner. The USA have a three-game unbeaten record at Allianz Field, winning those matches by a combined 11-0. Their recent 10 matches at any venue, including friendlies, saw the hosts win seven, while three ended in defeat.

Canada’s last 10 outings produced five victories, three draws, and two defeats. The visitors have history on their side, winning each of the last two head-to-heads and taking three wins in the last five meetings. Marsch has a chance to win three in a row against the USA, a first one for Canada in over 50 years.

The last time the USA lost three in a row to their neighbours was between 1957 and 1968. This fixture looks evenly poised, but the home side have the advantage of playing in Minnesota. The home fans should push their team to get one over Canada. More so, after Pochettino finally beat Mexico, you wouldn’t bet against him to do the same against Canada.

USA vs Canada Betting Tip 3: 1x2 - USA at odds of 1.84 on Betway

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