Our betting expert expects Jude Bellingham to score in a dominant home performance from Los Blancos.

Best bets for Real Madrid vs PSV Eindhoven

Real Madrid -2 Handicap at odds of 2.00 on Betway

Jude Bellingham to score anytime at odds of 2.25 on Betway

Real Madrid to win & Both teams to score at odds of 1.95 on Betway

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Real Madrid 4-1 PSV Eindhoven

Goalscorers prediction - Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Fede Valverde, Vinicius Junior - PSV Eindhoven: Sven Mijnans

Real Madrid have won all of their eight matches between the last two international breaks. Their winning sequence was in danger of ending on Saturday against Celta Vigo. However, Los Blancos came from behind to triumph, with substitute Carlos Espi netting an 85th-minute winner.

In the Champions League, Jose Mourinho’s side are one of just two teams with 100% records this term. By contrast, PSV Eindhoven have picked up only four points from their opening four games. The Dutch outfit rank 24th at the halfway point in the league phase.

Peter Bosz’s side are top of the Eredivisie, having won nine of their 13 league fixtures. They beat NEC 4-1 away from home on Saturday.

Probable lineups for Real Madrid vs PSV Eindhoven

Real Madrid expected lineup: Courtois, Valverde, Militao, Rudiger, Cucurella, Silva, Camavinga, Diomande, Bellingham, Vinicius, Mbappe

PSV Eindhoven expected lineup: Kovar, Dest, Geertruida, Obispo, Kostic, Sano, Fernandez, Perisic, Mijnans, van Bommel, Til

Los Blancos to extend 100% start in Europe

Since losing against Real Betis and Atletico Madrid in September, Real Madrid have hit form. Jose Mourinho has stumbled on solutions across the pitch, which have contributed to several convincing victories. The Spanish giants have created 10.7 xG in the Champions League, a tally only PSG can surpass.

It’s also eight wins out of eight for Los Blancos at home across all competitions. Five of those triumphs came via margins of three goals or more.

PSV’s European games this year have been quite tight, but they’re yet to face truly elite opposition. Nevertheless, they must be frustrated to have collected just four points from matches against Shakhtar Donetsk, RB Leipzig, Porto and Club Brugge.

With just one clean sheet in nine road games this season overall, PSV’s defence will struggle to keep it tight here. Backing Real Madrid with a -2 Handicap looks good as an even-money bet.

Real Madrid vs PSV Eindhoven Bet 1: Real Madrid -2 Handicap at odds of 2.00 on Betway

In-form Bellingham to strike again

Real Madrid’s improvement can partly be attributed to greater balance across the pitch. Several of their star players have also hit form, with Jude Bellingham among those on top of his game right now.

The England international has scored or assisted in five of his past six appearances for club and country. His 66th-minute strike helped spark a late comeback for Real Madrid at the weekend. Bellingham has now netted in three of his past four outings for Los Blancos.

With an established role in the side, the 23-year-old is given the freedom to make forward runs into the penalty area. He’s posing a consistent threat and averages 2.5 shots per game in the Champions League. Bellingham offers value to get on the scoresheet against PSV, with an implied probability of 44%.

Real Madrid vs PSV Eindhoven Bet 2: Jude Bellingham to score anytime at odds of 2.25 on Betway

PSV to grab a consolation goal

While Real Madrid have been more stable defensively in recent weeks, they’re yet to keep a Champions League clean sheet. Mourinho’s side have conceded seven times and allowed 5.5 xG across the opening four matchdays. Despite that, they’ve still found a way to grind out four straight victories.

PSV Eindhoven scored six times against Napoli and four goals at Anfield in last season’s Champions League. They still failed to advance from the league phase, with defensive lapses frequently letting them down. Since the start of last term, 75% of PSV’s matches in this competition have seen both teams score.

The visitors will rely on the likes of Sven Mijnans, Guus Til and Ruben van Bommel to threaten on the break. Those three players have netted 21 goals between them in the Eredivisie this term.

The underdogs are capable of netting a consolation goal at some stage in this match. Backing Real Madrid to win and both teams to score offers value, with an implied probability of 51%.

Real Madrid vs PSV Eindhoven Bet 3: Real Madrid to win & Both teams to score at odds of 1.95 on Betway

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